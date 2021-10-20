Trevor-Wilmot School Board to discuss mask mandate extension Thursday

SALEM LAKES — The Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School Board has announced a Special Meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss the possible extension of the current COVID-19 mask mandate in place at the school.

The mask mandate, in place since Sept. 20, is to expire Friday, Oct. 22, without any further action. Under the order, masks are required to be worn inside the school building.

As of Wednesday, there were four COVID-19 positive students and 24 students in quarantine at the school, at 26325 Wilmot Road, in Trevor.

