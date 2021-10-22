 Skip to main content
Trevor-Wilmot School District mask mandate expires
SALEM LAKES — The temporary, indoor mask mandate at Trevor-Wilmot School — put in place Sept. 20 as an “added layer of protection” due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases — expired Friday.

The School Board met Thursday night to discuss extending the mandate, but took no action to do so. There were 36 people in attendance.

“We told our parents from the beginning it was a temporary mandate and would expire on the 22nd,” District Administrator Michelle Garven said.

As of Friday, there were five positive cases of COVID-19 among the student body and 27 students in quarantine at the school, 26325 Wilmot Road, in Trevor. There were no positive staff cases and one staff member in quarantine.

