Trevor-Wilmot School District mask mandate expires

SALEM LAKES — The temporary, indoor mask mandate at Trevor-Wilmot School — put in place Sept. 20 as an “added layer of protection” due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases — expired Friday.
The School Board met Thursday night to discuss extending the mandate, but took no action to do so. There were 36 people in attendance.
“We told our parents from the beginning it was a temporary mandate and would expire on the 22nd,” District Administrator Michelle Garven said.
As of Friday, there were five positive cases of COVID-19 among the student body and 27 students in quarantine at the school, 26325 Wilmot Road, in Trevor. There were no positive staff cases and one staff member in quarantine.
Not even a few raindrops stopped the curious from delving into the past Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at the annual Historyfest presented by the Western Kenosha County Historical Society at Miller Park in Trevor.
WATCH NOW & IN PHOTOS: 10th Annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest in Paddock Lake
Heinz Mattmann, originally from Switzerland, and George Albright, both of New Glarus, play traditional Swiss Alphornbläsers, which are about 11½-feet long, at the 10th annual Oktoberfest Saturday at Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake.
Traditional German music by the Ed Wagner Brass Band gave the 10th annual Oktoberfest at Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake an authentic atmosphere on Saturday.
Friends Shelley Cooper of Salem Lakes, Kristi Lejcar of Bristol and Mary Burdette of New Munster enjoy some cold brews served in a souvenir German boot at the 10th annual Oktoberfest Saturday at Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake.
And they’re off! Frontrunner (and return reigning champ) Chewbaca, 4, left the other Doxies in the dust as he runs to his owner at the annual, ever-popular Dachshund Dash at the 10th annual Oktoberfest on Saturday.
After two races, the winners of the Dachshund Dash at the 10th annual Oktoberfest had plenty to grin about. Owners Steven Pacheco, holding Damian, and Jaclyn Pacheco, holding 4-year-old Chewbaca or Chewie, celebrated the dog’s continued winning streak as the top dog with a win the last four years, excluding the event not being held last year during the pandemic. Second-place winner Jax, 5, also brought her owner Jeff Goller of Oak Creek a trophy to take home along with bragging rights.
Four-year-old Pug, Otis, owned by 7-year-old Elaina and 8-year-old Scarlett of Bristol, ran straight to the finish for first place in the All Breed Dash at the 10th annual Oktoberfest Saturday at Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake. Most of the seven dogs in these races amusingly thought it was more interesting to chase each other and ignore the finish line.
Bristol Fire Department and Salem Rescue Honor Guard members Chris Oliver, Paul Werfelmann and Battalion Chief Wes Miner rang a bell to commemorate the lives lost during the 2001 attack on the Twin Towers in New York. Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue Chief Jim Lejcar gave a short dedication message during the 10th annual Oktoberfest Saturday at Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake.
Anne Jensen with Salon Distinction in Paddock Lake gives Avery Meachum, 11, of Pleasant Prairie some German braids at the 10th annual Oktoberfest Saturday at Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake. Meachum also sang the National Anthem at the event.
Six-year-old Millie Smekens of Powers Lake concentrates with intensity while decorating her pumpkin during the Oktoberfest event Saturday.
Jacqueline and Andy Boyd of Kenosha stop to take a peek under the hood of a 1969 American Motors AMX, owned by Claud Wideman, also of Kenosha. The Classic Car show included an assortment of various makes and models, including Boyd’s own car, which he called “the smallest car” at the show. The car show was part of the 10th annual Oktoberfest Saturday at Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake.
