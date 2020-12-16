Trevor-Wilmot school eyes operational referendum

TREVOR — The Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School District may ask electors via an operational referendum for the ability to exceed the state-imposed revenue cap — a measure that is not expected to increase the tax rate.
“After studying the (financial analyst’s) budget forecast, the Board of Education will be asking the community to consider supporting an operational referendum that would provide $500,000 for the first year of the referendum and increase by $50,000 for each of the four remaining years,” administrator Michelle Garven said.
Under a successful referendum, the mill rate is projected to decrease by $0.18 in 2021 and remain below the 2020 level for each subsequent year of the referendum, Garven said.
It's a tool school district's in Wheatland, Randall and Salem Lakes use already to help cover operational expenses amid rising costs and revenue limits.
Residents will soon receive a survey that will seek input on the proposal. The survey will need to be returned by Jan. 12.
The survey will provide information about what the additional revenue will be used for. According to Garven, the funding will allow the district to maintain:
• Programs and services.
• Current class sizes.
• Current curriculum updates and replacement cycles.
• Student support services.
• Student technology resources.
• The building maintenance budget.
It will also allow the district to meet annual cost increases of 1.47 percent.
“We are also asking residents to weigh in on what we would need to eliminate if the referendum is not successful,” Garven said.
