Trevor-Wilmot School goes fully virtual due to positive COVID-19 exposure

SALEM LAKES — Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School District, a rural PK-8 school, shifted to fully remote learning Tuesday due to a recent exposure of a COVID-19 positive case.
The district will use a virtual format until Tuesday, Feb. 16, said District Administrator Michelle Garven. The decision affects 395 students who had chosen the in-person learning option offered by the district.
"Although we continue to follow the protocols and procedures in the Road to Return, there are times when an individual’s extent of exposure extends across the entire school and a shift to learning at home is warranted,” Garven said. “Student safety continues to remain at the forefront of all decisions in our school community. We continue to appreciate the support and cooperation of the Kenosha County Health Department and our school families as we continue to work through this pandemic together."
Trevor and Wilmot are hamlets within the Village of Salem Lakes, which saw the first positive case of COVID-19 in Kenosha County last March. As of Tuesday, there have been 941 cases of COVID-19 reported within Salem Lakes, which represents 7 percent of the 14,383 positive cases across Kenosha County thus far.
“While everyone’s attention has shifted to vaccination, it’s important to remember that the COVID-19 virus is still very much alive in our community,” said Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit. “We are still very much in the mode of wearing masks, social distancing, avoiding gatherings and making sure we stay home if we feel sick.”
Those who did not receive a phone call from the county Division of Health or a close contact letter from the Trevor-Wilmot School District were likely not in contact with the COVID-19-positive individual and are therefore not considered to be in a higher-risk group.
Quarantine instructions
Close contacts are asked to quarantine for 10 to 14 days from the last date of exposure to a COVID19-positive individual. The shorter, 10-day quarantine is only recommended for those who have not experienced any COVID-19 symptoms during that time. Quarantined close contacts are asked to quarantine from all extracurricular activities including sports and childcare facilities.
Parents are urged to monitor their students and other family members for any COVID-19 symptoms, including but not limited to: Fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, fatigue, headaches, etc. Those who do become symptomatic should call their health care provider.
A copy of Trevor-Wilmot School District’s memo, as well as other COVID-19 information, is available on the Kenosha County COVID-19 Information Hub website at www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.A frequently updated list of COVID-19 testing sites in and around Kenosha County is available at kenoshacounty.org/2058/COVID-19-Testing-Locations.