Trevor-Wilmot School goes fully virtual due to positive COVID-19 exposure

SALEM LAKES — Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School District, a rural PK-8 school, shifted to fully remote learning Tuesday due to a recent exposure of a COVID-19 positive case.

The district will use a virtual format until Tuesday, Feb. 16, said District Administrator Michelle Garven. The decision affects 395 students who had chosen the in-person learning option offered by the district.

"Although we continue to follow the protocols and procedures in the Road to Return, there are times when an individual’s extent of exposure extends across the entire school and a shift to learning at home is warranted,” Garven said. “Student safety continues to remain at the forefront of all decisions in our school community. We continue to appreciate the support and cooperation of the Kenosha County Health Department and our school families as we continue to work through this pandemic together."

Trevor and Wilmot are hamlets within the Village of Salem Lakes, which saw the first positive case of COVID-19 in Kenosha County last March. As of Tuesday, there have been 941 cases of COVID-19 reported within Salem Lakes, which represents 7 percent of the 14,383 positive cases across Kenosha County thus far.

