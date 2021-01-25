Trevor-Wilmot seeks authority to exceed revenue cap

SALEM LAKES — Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School District electors will be asked to approve an operational referendum on the April 6 ballot authorizing it to exceed the state-imposed revenue cap for the next five years.

The district wants to exceed the revenue limit by $500,000 for the 2021-22 school year, an amount to increase by $50,000 for each of the four remaining years. The final year of the authorization would be $700,000.

No increase in the tax rate is anticipated given the district’s ability to restructure its finances, Brian Kadlec, director of business services, said.

“We are projecting a net decrease of $18 per every $100,000 of a home’s value,” Kadlec said.

Under a successful referendum, district officials said the mill rate is projected to decrease by 18 cents in 2021 and remain below the 2020 level for each subsequent year of the referendum.

District Administrator Michelle Garven said the district used a survey to provide information about the need for additional revenue and ask residents to weigh in on what the district might look to eliminate if the referendum fails.

According to Garven, the funding will allow the district to maintain:

Programs and services.

