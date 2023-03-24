UNION GROVE — The Tri-County Model Railroad Club in Union Grove is hosting a Saturday Open House from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 25.
The club, which formed in 1967, meets in Union Grove at 1010 Vine St.
Everyone is welcome to come and see what club member Bob Zink calls “lots of trains running. We have a big, 39-by-39 foot layout with over 1,800 feet of track, covering 20 scale miles.”
The club was located in Kenosha until December of 2007 and now meets in Union Grove.
Initially, the club ran as a conventional DC block system but converted to the NCE DCC operating system.
Club members “model everything from late era steam to present day diesel motive power,” Zink said.
Most Tuesday nights, the club members gather for what they call “work nights,” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. And on the fourth Tuesday of each month, “the trains will be running,” Zink said.
Members of the public are always welcome to come and see the trains and meet club members.
Hamburg's Miniatur Wunderland museum has earned a Guinness World Record for the longest melody played by a model train.
Upcoming train club events include open houses on May 20, Aug. 12 (along with a Union Grove car show), Sept. 9 (a Union Grove “Super Saturday”), Oct. 14 (the club’s anniversary celebration) and Dec. 2.
For more information about the club, call club president Bob Lewis at 262-880-2976.
