Tri-state Tollway to start lane reductions, closures Saturday

Lane reductions and a traffic shift are scheduled to begin this weekend on the Central Tri-State Tollway (I-294) for bridge repair work over the Canadian National Railway in Schiller Park.

Electronic message signs and construction signage will be put in place in advance to alert drivers to construction work zones, lane reductions and traffic shifts throughout June for the repairs.

The lane reductions are needed to safely accommodate drivers and provide for work zones during construction. All work is weather dependent.

Northbound I-294 between Irving Park Road and Balmoral Avenue, traffic was shifted to the outside lanes and reduced from five lanes to four lanes starting Friday.

Traffic is scheduled to remain in this configuration for about a month and additional lane closures will be scheduled as needed during overnight and off-peak hours for construction.

On I-294, a 45 mph work zone speed limit is in effect throughout the construction season.

The Illinois Tollway reminds motorists that the “Move Over Law” requires motorists to change lanes or to slow down and proceed with caution when passing any vehicle on the side of the road with hazard lights activated.