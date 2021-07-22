Trial delayed for former principal accused of assaulting student

The trial for a former Kenosha Unified School District principal accused of having a sexual relationship with a student is again delayed.
Curtiss Tolefree, 43, is charged with three counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff. He is alleged to have had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student when he was dean at Bradford High School in 2008. He later went on to be principal of Washington Middle School. He was charged in 2019 after the former student, identified as Jane Doe in the court filings, came forward with her allegations.
Tolefree has entered not guilty pleas to the charges.
He had been scheduled to go to trial next week. At a hearing Thursday, his attorney asked for an adjournment because a recent health issue had made it difficult for her to prepare for trial. The prosecution did not object, and the trial was rescheduled for Nov. 29.
Second delay
It was the second time Tolefree’s trial was delayed. He had been scheduled to go to trial in April 2021, but that trial was adjourned at the request of the prosecution because police detectives who worked on the case were going to be unavailable.
The former student came forward with her allegations in 2018. At that time it was reported that Tolefree had left Washington Middle School while being investigated for having inappropriate sexual relationships with school staff.
The woman told police that Tolefree propositioned her for sex when she was a junior in high school after she had been sent to his office for a disciplinary issue. She told police that she and Tolefree had sex at Bradford nearly every day her junior year, and that they also met outside the school. The relationship ended when he was transferred to another school.
Tolefree resigned as principal at Washington Middle School in July 2018 amid an investigation into his conduct at the school. Had he not resigned, Superintendent Sue Savaglio-Jarvis was calling for a termination hearing, alleging that he had violated district policy. A district investigation at that time alleged that Tolefree had sexual relationships with subordinates and that he had created a hostile work environment for staff.
After leaving Washington, Tolefree was hired as a principal of an elementary school in Zion, Ill. His contract there was terminated after the assault charges were filed in Kenosha County.
Tolefree has been free on bond since the charges were filed.
If convicted at trial, he faces the possibility of being sentenced to up to six years in prison for each of the three criminal counts.