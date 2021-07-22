Trial delayed for former principal accused of assaulting student

The trial for a former Kenosha Unified School District principal accused of having a sexual relationship with a student is again delayed.

Curtiss Tolefree, 43, is charged with three counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff. He is alleged to have had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student when he was dean at Bradford High School in 2008. He later went on to be principal of Washington Middle School. He was charged in 2019 after the former student, identified as Jane Doe in the court filings, came forward with her allegations.

Tolefree has entered not guilty pleas to the charges.

He had been scheduled to go to trial next week. At a hearing Thursday, his attorney asked for an adjournment because a recent health issue had made it difficult for her to prepare for trial. The prosecution did not object, and the trial was rescheduled for Nov. 29.

Second delay

It was the second time Tolefree’s trial was delayed. He had been scheduled to go to trial in April 2021, but that trial was adjourned at the request of the prosecution because police detectives who worked on the case were going to be unavailable.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}