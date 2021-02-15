Trial delayed for man charged in Wheatland home invasion homicide

The trial scheduled to begin Monday for Anthony Harris, one of four men charged in the shooting death of Joseph Riley during a home invasion in Wheatland, was called off after Harris’s attorney asked to withdraw, citing his “wildly inappropriate” behavior.
Harris, 25, of Racine, is charged with first degree intentional homicide for Riley’s death in November 2018, attempted first degree intentional homicide for shooting and critically injuring Riley’s friend Eva Lofton, as well as burglary and armed robbery.
On Friday, both the prosecution and Harris’s defense attorney told Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell they were ready to proceed with the trial today.
But Monday morning Harris’s attorney Susan Roth filed a motion with the court asking to withdraw.
Roth told Rossell that over the weekend during a video conference with Harris to plan for the trial he made sexual and disturbing remarks to her, and said she did not feel safe proceeding as his attorney. In her motion to withdraw, she stated that because of his disturbing statements she had “concerns about how he will conduct himself whilst seated next to me in the coming days.”
In her motion, she suggested Harris be appointed a male attorney in the future.
Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said the prosecution told the judge they were ready to proceed but accepted the delay due to Roth’s concerns.
Second trial delay
It was the second time Harris’s trial was delayed. He was scheduled to go to trial in October 2020, but the trial was delayed then both because only 33 potential jurors responded to the jury notice, and because Roth had at that time also filed a motion to withdraw, stating that Harris had refused to meet with her. The following day she told the judge she would remain on as counsel.
On Monday Rossell told Harris that a new attorney would be appointed by the public defender, but warned that if he continued to have issues with his future attorney “the day prior to trial … the court may proceed with trial without Harris present in the courtroom.”
Harris’s trial was to be the second for the four men charged in Riley’s death. Markeith Wilson, now 22, was convicted by a jury in October 2019 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The two other men charged, Demarco Hudson and Augustine Sanchez, do not yet have trials scheduled.
At Wilson’s trial, prosecutors said the four men targeted 23-year-old Riley for robbery because he was known to sell marijuana and they believed he would have cash and drugs in his home. Riley, who had been robbed before, was armed with a handgun, and when the men broke through his front door Riley and the men exchanged gunfire. Riley and Loften were both shot multiple times. Wilson and Hudson were also shot and injured.
Harris is now expected to next appear in court April 15 for a status conference.