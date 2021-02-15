Trial delayed for man charged in Wheatland home invasion homicide

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Second trial delay

It was the second time Harris’s trial was delayed. He was scheduled to go to trial in October 2020, but the trial was delayed then both because only 33 potential jurors responded to the jury notice, and because Roth had at that time also filed a motion to withdraw, stating that Harris had refused to meet with her. The following day she told the judge she would remain on as counsel.

On Monday Rossell told Harris that a new attorney would be appointed by the public defender, but warned that if he continued to have issues with his future attorney “the day prior to trial … the court may proceed with trial without Harris present in the courtroom.”

Harris’s trial was to be the second for the four men charged in Riley’s death. Markeith Wilson, now 22, was convicted by a jury in October 2019 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The two other men charged, Demarco Hudson and Augustine Sanchez, do not yet have trials scheduled.