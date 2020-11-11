Trial delayed for teen accused of stabbing classmate at Bradford High School

The trial for Timothy Carson, accused of stabbing a classmate to death in a Bradford High School study hall, is being postponed.

Carson, 17, was scheduled to go to trial May 13 for the death of Dez’Jon Taylor.

At a hearing Thursday, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley asked that the trial be adjourned, saying the state needs more time to hire an expert witness to respond to a defense witness.

The defense plans to call a “use of force” expert who is expected to testify in support of the defense theory that Carson acted in self-defense.

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Mary K. Wagner granted the state’s request over objections from the defense.

“This case has been pending for nearly two years at this point with Tim, starting at 15 years old, being incarcerated,” defense attorney Hilary Edwards said, objecting to the delay.

Wagner set a new trial date of Aug. 26.

Friends' falling out

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Carson is alleged to have stabbed Taylor on April 25, 2017. According to the criminal complaint, Taylor and two friends walked into a study hall where Carson was awaiting the class period to begin.