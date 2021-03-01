Trial delayed for Trevor man accused of sexual assault, attempted homicide

The trial for a Trevor man accused of sexually assaulting and attempting to kill a woman is being delayed after the judge expressed concerns about statements the man was making about his attorneys.

Robert Eaton Jr., 35, faces a prison sentence of up to 130 years if convicted of all the charges against him for the alleged February 2019 attack on a woman at his home on a Trevor horse farm.

At a hearing Monday, Judge Larisa Benitez-Morgan pulled Eaton’s trial — which had been scheduled for April 12 — from the calendar after questions over motions filed by the defense and Eaton’s refusal to sign off on a decision by his defense attorneys.

Defense attorney Darrin Crawford told the court he was withdrawing his intention to file a motion seeking access to the psychiatric records for the woman Eaton is alleged to have assaulted, saying he did not believe the motion was appropriate based on a defense investigation. Eaton, however, refused to say he would not file a future appeal based on his attorney’s decision not to pursue the issue.

“It does not appear that Mr. Eaton is on the same page as his attorney,” Benitez-Morgan said.