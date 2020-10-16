Trial delayed in fatal Highway 50 crash

According to the criminal complaint, Lagowski told police that he and his passenger “were out in the town for a joy ride” and that he saw Boll-Flaig’s vehicle attempting to make a turn on a yellow flashing yellow light, swerved, but couldn’t avoid the collision.

Also at issue, Rose said, is a delay with blood test results from the state crime lab for both Lagowski and Boll-Flaig.

“My client wants that information,” Rose said. “I think it is reasonable to want those results.”

Assistant District Attorney Andrew Burgoyne, who is prosecuting the case, said he had no issues with waiting for the accident reconstruction expert to produce a report, but added that he’s comfortable moving ahead without the blood results.

The felony charges Lagowski faces — two for second-degree reckless injury, one for second-degree reckless homicide and three for knowingly operating while suspended causing great bodily harm — don’t include anything with possible intoxication or use of drugs at the time of the crash, Burgoyne said.

“I’m confident proceeding without blood test results,” he said.