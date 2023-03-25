The trial of the Illinois murder suspect accused of shooting a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department K9 deputy at a Bristol convenience store is set to begin Monday.

Allan M. Brown, of Countryside, Ill., is charged with numerous felonies in Kenosha County Circuit Court including three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon, firing at an animal with a dangerous weapon and causing injury, and mistreatment of a law enforcement animal with a dangerous weapon, among other charges.

The jury trial is set to begin Monday before Judge Anthony Milisauskas and a week’s courtroom time has been scheduled. Brown, 35, remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

Brown allegedly fired shots at Sheriff’s Department deputies and K9 Riggs as they tried to take him into custody after his vehicle was located at Benson Corners, 2000 75th St. (Highway 50) on on Oct. 21, 2021. Brown is accused of fleeing on foot and shooting at deputies, non-fatally striking Kenosha County K-9 Riggs before being taken into custody.

Brown was struck in the left thigh, abdomen and bicep when deputies returned fire.

Deputies had been alerted by Chicago Police earlier that day that Brown was being sought in connection with two homicides.

Brown is accused of, in the early morning hours of Oct. 21, 2021, fatally shooting a 25-year-old man he had argued with at a bus stop in Chicago and then shooting and killing a 41-year-old while stealing their car.

Since his arrest Brown has been charged with more crimes in Wisconsin.

He faces an escape charge after he allegedly pushed a Racine County deputy and very briefly escaped custody in November 2021 as authorities attempted to transfer him from Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital to the Racine County Jail.

In September 2022 Brown was charged with felonies of battery by a prisoner and substantial battery-intending to cause bodily harm in Racine County Circuit Court after he allegedly attempted to headbutt a correctional officer. And earlier this month Brown was again charged with battery by a prisoner.

Brown, who has a lengthy criminal history, was found competent to stand trial last year. He faces over 70 years in prison for his alleged crimes just in Wisconsin.

Hero K-9 deputy

When Brown attempted to flee on foot, his handler Deputy Terry Tifft released his partner, and Riggs took the defendant to the ground but was then shot in the head. The bullet entered Riggs’ forehead and went through the muscle along his skull, before it exited through the back.

Riggs first was treated at a veterinary hospital in Paddock Lake and later transferred to one in Buffalo Grove, Ill.

Riggs was released to a hero’s welcome that same month, with an honor guard and dozens of K9 officers and police dogs lining up to greet Riggs and Tifft as they left the hospital.

In December 2021, Riggs was honored with both a Purple Heart and a Silver Star, which are the fourth- and second-highest awards, respectively, presented by the Sheriff’s Department.

Riggs has since returned to active duty with his partner and handler.