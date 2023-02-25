The trial of the Mequon man accused of stalking and killing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend inside a Kenosha apartment in spring 2020 is set to begin next week.

Jury selection in the high-profile homicide trial of Zachariah J. Anderson, 42, is set for Monday morning before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder. Opening statements could be presented to the jury as early as Tuesday in the trial expected to last about two weeks.

Anderson is accused of killing Rosalio Gutierrez Jr., of Kenosha inside his Wood Creek apartment unit on the city’s north side nearly three years ago.

Gutierrez went missing on May 17, 2020. His body has never been found.

Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, a Class A felony that carries a sentence of life in prison if he is found guilty. Anderson is also charged with hiding a corpse and two counts of stalking, all felonies.

Anderson remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $750,000 cash bond.

In early 2022 a difference in information between the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office and the defense team for Anderson led to a mistrial and delayed the case after opening statements from both sides.

District Attorney Michael Graveley is serving as prosecutor. Anderson is represented by defense attorney Nicole Muller.

Missing since 2020

Gutierrez, 40, was reported missing May 19, 2020, after his girlfriend, who had been unable to reach him, went to his apartment in the 3700 block of 15th Street, found the patio door open and blood splattered on the floor and furniture, according to prosecutors.

Police focused on Anderson after his girlfriend reported that he — her former partner — had been stalking her after she began her relationship with Gutierrez.

Anderson has been in custody since shortly after Gutierrez’s disappearance, initially charged with stalking.

The homicide charge was added in December 2020 after a police investigation reportedly found evidence that indicated Anderson may have moved Gutierrez’s body in his vehicle. Authorities indicated a spot of blood found in the van was a DNA match to the victim. A patch of carpet was removed, along with the seats, and the interior appeared to have been scrubbed with bleach.

Authorities indicated that burn pits were found on property belonging to Anderson or his family, with evidence that clothing Anderson was wearing at the same time Gutierrez went missing may have been burned.

