Trial of man who fired weapon in Downtown Kenosha during 2020 unrest delayed

Rittenhouse was found not guilty in November in that shooting death, along with the shooting death of Anthony Huber and for injuring Gaige Grosskreutz during riots that night in Downtown Kenosha. Rittenhouse said he acted in self-defense.

Police investigating the shootings identified Ziminski and observed that he was holding a black handgun, according to reports. At one point, in a video Ziminski was seen pointing the gun to the sky, and the police observed a "muzzle flash" and heard a gunshot at the same time. The Ziminskis were then seen leaving the area.