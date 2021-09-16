Trial rescheduled to April 2022 for former Twin Lakes Police captain accused of stealing drugs

A former Twin Lakes police captain accused of stealing painkillers from a prescription drug drop-box at the police station is now scheduled for trial in April 2022, more than three years after he was first accused.

Dennis Linn, 50, was charged in February 2019 with three counts of possession of narcotic drugs and one count of theft.

At a brief pretrial hearing Wednesday, his attorney Ted Kmiec told the court there had been no settlement in the case, and asked for a trial date. The former Twin Lakes captain had first been scheduled to go to trial in March 2020. But the case was delayed because of COVID-19, and as attorneys argued a series of legal motions.

Linn is alleged to have taken prescription painkillers from a prescription drug drop-off program at the police station.

Police within his department became suspicious of Linn in part because he had discussed with another officer that his wife was struggling with chronic pain after her doctor cut off her painkiller prescriptions. That officer later noticed a bottle of prescription painkillers missing from the room. The department then set up a hidden camera in an evidence room where the drugs were stored. Investigators also served a warrant on Linn’s home.