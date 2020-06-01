Trial still in limbo in child's death

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A jury trial for a 24-year-old Kenosha man charged in the death of a 2-year-old boy under his care is set to begin Aug. 10.

But whether that will happens remains a big question mark because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Hunter Jones, who faces a felony charge of first-degree reckless homicide in the March 27, 2019, death of Matthew Bolinski, appeared in Kenosha County Circuit Court via an online hearing Monday morning.

Jones’ attorney, Terry Rose, told Judge Bruce E. Schroeder that an expert witness who intends to testify for the defendant is ready to be in court Aug. 10, but that’s where the uncertainty comes into play.

“This is a case that’s been adjourned largely because of the fact that our expert witness coming from California had difficulty getting here,” Rose said. “I just want to make sure, because a lot of money has been spent by Mr. Jones’ family for that witness to be present, that the Aug. 10 date is one that’s going to be a firm date.”

Schroeder said it’s hope that jury trials can begin soon, but everything is in holding pattern until each circuit court in the state develops a plan that complies with certain COVID-related requirements.