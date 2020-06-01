Trial still in limbo in child's death

A jury trial for a 24-year-old Kenosha man charged in the death of a 2-year-old boy under his care is set to begin Aug. 10.
But whether that will happens remains a big question mark because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Hunter Jones, who faces a felony charge of first-degree reckless homicide in the March 27, 2019, death of Matthew Bolinski, appeared in Kenosha County Circuit Court via an online hearing Monday morning.
Jones’ attorney, Terry Rose, told Judge Bruce E. Schroeder that an expert witness who intends to testify for the defendant is ready to be in court Aug. 10, but that’s where the uncertainty comes into play.
“This is a case that’s been adjourned largely because of the fact that our expert witness coming from California had difficulty getting here,” Rose said. “I just want to make sure, because a lot of money has been spent by Mr. Jones’ family for that witness to be present, that the Aug. 10 date is one that’s going to be a firm date.”
Schroeder said it’s hope that jury trials can begin soon, but everything is in holding pattern until each circuit court in the state develops a plan that complies with certain COVID-related requirements.
“The latest date I heard (that trials could begin) was maybe the 22nd of June, and now I actually heard a date of the end of July,” Schroeder said. “I don’t know what’s going on. Certainly, I can’t defy an order from the Supreme Court or the Chief Judge. ... I will make every effort to get the case tried on the date (that’s been set). ... I think it’s in everyone’s interest to get the case tried, sooner rather than later, and we will make every effort to do so.
“I had hoped to start trials today. All they have to do is open the gates, and we’ll start trying cases. At this point, I can only do what I’m told. That’s the bottom line on it.”
Jones, who has been held in the Kenosha County Jail since July 3, 2019, on a $500,000 bond, will be back in court for status/motion hearing July 9 at 10:30 a.m.
According to the criminal complaint:
Jones’ wife, Harmony Jones, operated an in-home day care from the couple’s home. On the day Bolinski died, his mother had dropped him off a 2 p.m., and at about 5 p.m., Harmony Jones went to pick up dinner, leaving three children in the day care and the Joneses’ two children, at the house.
The defendant told investigators he put Bolinski down for a nap in a playpen, and that the toddler at first climbed out of the playpen, fell and hit his head, then went to sleep when he put him back in the playpen.
Hunter Jones told investigators later, when his wife was home, that he went to check on the toddler and found that he was wrapped in a sheet and was not breathing.
The complaint states when paramedics arrived, the toddler was cool to the touch and appeared to have been dead for about an hour.
A doctor with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office, reported that Bolinski had visible contusions and abrasions on his forehead, cheeks, behind his ear, on his neck and his mouth.
The doctor counted 18 total contusions on the child’s face. The cause of death was listed as undetermined, the “likely cause of death is asphyxia” and that the manner of death was homicide.
