In the morning following the disappearance of Kenosha man Rosalio Gutierrez Jr. his accused killer went to a Walmart and purchased supplies, according to evidence presented during the homicide trial Tuesday.

A Walmart manager and Kenosha Police detectives testified in the high-profile jury trial of Zachariah Anderson in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Anderson, 42, is accused of killing Gutierrez with blunt force the evening of May 17, 2020, inside Gutierrez’s first-floor Wood Creek apartment in a jealous rage because Gutierrez was having a relationship with Sadie Beacham, his ex-girlfriend and mother to his children.

Gutierrez’s body has never been recovered and his loved ones have not heard from him in nearly three years. Prosecutors maintain Gutierrez is dead based on the large amount of blood spatter found inside his first-floor apartment.

Gutierrez, 40, a father of two young children, was reported missing May 19, 2020, after Beacham went to his apartment in the 3700 block of 15th Street, and found the patio door open with heavy blood stains on the floor, door and furniture. Beacham, who testified Monday and Tuesday, said she had been trying to reach him by phone before driving to his apartment out of concern for his wellbeing.

Police focused on Anderson after Beacham reported that Anderson had been stalking and harassing her in the weeks after she began developing a relationship with Gutierrez.

Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, a Class A felony that carries a sentence of life in prison if convicted. Anderson is also charged with felonies of hiding a corpse and stalking.

Det. Phillip Brietchaft said he and another detective were sent to the Walmart in Saukville on May 21, 2020 to examine store security footage from the morning of May 18, 2020 showing Anderson’s arrival and departure. The video footage played for the court showed Anderson arriving to the Walmart in his work van around 8:15 a.m.

Video footage also showed Anderson shopping for about 20 minutes before use the self-checkout system to a handful of items. Anderson then exits the store and drives away in the van in which investigators would later find a speck of blood that tested positive for Gutierrez’s DNA and evidence of scrubbing with bleach. The van also had portions of the interior carpet removed.

Store manager Peter Wertschnig testified about Anderson’s receipt from his May 18 purchase. Wertschnig said Anderson purchased two boxes of 13-gallon garbage bags, two packages of large gloves, Q-tips and two containers of Clorox wipes, among other things.

The Saukville Walmart is about an hour away from Wood Creek apartments.

Ex-girlfriend testifies

Beacham, of Colgate, testified Monday that she first met Anderson in 2007 and they had their first child together in 2008, when they were still living together. Beacham said the two stopped living together in 2012 but they continued to have an on-and-off again romantic relationship. They had two more children in 2015. From 2012 to 2020, Beacham said the children primarily lived with her while Anderson lived “all over the place” including his home in Mequon. Beacham said he often traveled for work and would visit on weekends.

Beacham said she broke things off with Anderson in December 2019 and that he didn’t take it well. Even though she began developing a relationship with Gutierrez, whom she met through Facebook, Beacham said Anderson continued to pursue her into the spring of 2020 and began harassing, tracking and spying on her.

Beacham testified Monday that Anderson found out about her relationship with Gutierrez in April even though she said she told him nothing about Gutierrez.

Beacham also said she suspected Anderson was keeping “tabs” on her and even went through Gutierrez’s vehicle in the middle of the night when she was staying with him.

By May 2020, Beacham said Gutierrez would text her every morning and night “without fail” and when she stopped hearing from him by phone or text after the night of May 17, 2020 she became worried and went to his apartment two days later.

“It was odd that his phone was off and that he wasn’t answering or responding at all,” Beacham said, adding that she resolved to visit his apartment on May 19, 2020.

When she arrived at his apartment she exited her vehicle and walked up to the screen door which was left open. Beacham said she called his name a few times but Gutierrez didn’t answer.

“I got a very sick feeling,” Beacham said. “I remember being very afraid.”

When Beacham looked into the apartment through the screen door she said she saw “red blood, just a lot of brownish-reddish blood on the floor.”

“The apartment looked different,” she added. “It looked like furniture had been moved. ... I freaked.”

Beacham said she called 911 and told them “what I knew.”

Beacham said she told a Kenosha Police officer at the scene about some concerns she had about Anderson.

On Tuesday, Beacham expanded upon her relationship with Gutierrez and how he said he wanted to protect her from Anderson in their texts.

“We were only together for a few months but we talked a lot and we really had a good connection and I really trusted him and it felt like he really wanted to protect me,” Beacham said through tears.

Lengthy trial

The trial is now in its third week before Judge Bruce Schroeder and is expected to last at least another week.

The jury consists of eight women and five men, which includes one alternate.

Anderson is being held on a $750,000 cash bond at the Kenosha County Jail. He has been in custody since shortly after Gutierrez’s disappearance, initially charged with stalking.

The homicide charge was added in December 2020 after an investigations found evidence that indicated Anderson may have moved Gutierrez’s dead body in his van to another location.

The prosecution is led by District Attorney Michael Graveley who throughout the trial has argued Anderson killed Gutierrez out of jealousy and an obsession over his ex-girlfriend.

Defense attorney Nicole Muller has argued Kenosha Police failed to look at other possible suspects and prematurely zeroed in on Anderson based on claims made by Beacham.

