Trifinity Specialized Distribution to begin operations soon in LakeView Corporate Park with 34 full-time employees

PLEASANT PRAIRIE - Trifinity Specialized Distribution announced Monday it has signed a multiple-year lease with Link Logistics Real Estate to occupy more than 150,000 square feet at 8505 100th Place in the village.

This new site, which will be operational this month, is located in the Pleasant Prairie's LakeView Corporate Park and is in addition to its 250,000 square foot facility at 5312 104th Ave. In December of 2020 Trifinity relocated all operations from Waukegan, Ill. Trifinity is a privately-held distribution and secondary display manufacturer.

The new industrial facility features institutional-quality pre-cast concrete construction, ample on-site car and trailer parking, 24 dock doors and two drive in doors with strategic access to 1-94. The facility will be FDA Registered, ASI Compliant and is expected to employ 34 full-time employees.

"We are pleased to announce this planned expansion in Wisconsin. As our 3PL and e-commerce business grows, we will continue to increase our footprint to meet current customer needs and entertain new customers as well," said James V. Merlo, Trifinity's founder and CEO.

"l am pleased to welcome Trifinity to the Pleasant Prairie business community; it is exciting to see the company grow and expand into LakeView Corporate Park," said Nathan Thiel, Pleasant Prairie Village administrator. "I wish Trifinity great success in the new space and appreciate the new employment opportunities the company is bringing to our area."

