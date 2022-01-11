Trifinity Specialized Distribution to begin operations soon in LakeView Corporate Park

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Trifinity Specialized Distribution announced Monday it has signed a multiple-year lease with Link Logistics Real Estate to occupy more than 150,000 square feet at 8505 100th Place in the village.
This new site, which will be operational this month, is located in the Pleasant Prairie's LakeView Corporate Park and is in addition to its 250,000 square foot facility at 5312 104th Ave. In December of 2020 Trifinity relocated all operations from Waukegan, Ill. Trifinity is a privately-held distribution and secondary display manufacturer.
The new industrial facility features institutional-quality pre-cast concrete construction, ample on-site car and trailer parking, 24 dock doors and two drive in doors with strategic access to 1-94. The facility will be FDA Registered, ASI Compliant and is expected to employ 34 full-time employees.
"We are pleased to announce this planned expansion in Wisconsin. As our 3PL and e-commerce business grows, we will continue to increase our footprint to meet current customer needs and entertain new customers as well," said James V. Merlo, Trifinity's founder and CEO.
"l am pleased to welcome Trifinity to the Pleasant Prairie business community; it is exciting to see the company grow and expand into LakeView Corporate Park," said Nathan Thiel, Pleasant Prairie Village administrator. "I wish Trifinity great success in the new space and appreciate the new employment opportunities the company is bringing to our area."
WATCH NOW: Village rekindles Twelfth Night celebration with caroling, bonfire and hot chocolate following yearlong pause
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The village rekindled its love for warmth of community winter gatherings with its annual Twelfth Night tradition at the RecPlex Wruck Beach Pavilion Thursday night.
About 150 people turned out for the event, coordinated through the Pleasant Prairie Convention and Visitors Bureau and the local historical society.
Once a tradition of the village in the 1980s that featured caroling while sharing leftover holiday treats and hot cocoa, along with a bonfire of Christmas trees, it had gone on a lengthy hiatus before being revived in 2020. A year ago, it was postponed due to a number of community safety issues.
This year's event also featured a fundraising campaign via the sale of ornaments and donations to support the Pleasant Prairie Historical Society's efforts to restore the first apparatus the Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue Department purchased when it was first established — a 1935 Peter Pirsch Model 21 Fire Engine.
Twelfth Night tradition continues
Tommy Aikens, left, with wife McKenna and children Parker, 4, and Emery, 6, of Pleasant Prairie attend the village’s annual Twelfth Night cele…
TWELFTH NIGHT
Families turn out to enjoy the annual Twelfth Night celebration at the Wruck Beach Pavilion of the RecPlex in Pleasant Prairie Thursday night,…
TWELFTH NIGHT
Dan Petitte, left, the inaugural honorary holiday "cheer meister" for Pleasant Prairie's annual Twelfth Night celebration assists Trever Schoe…
TWELFTH NIGHT
Michelle Williamson, left, Pleasant Prairie Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director stands alongside Dan Petitte of Pleasant Prairie…
TWELFTH NIGHT
A crowd gathers to sing Christmas carols around a bonfire that includes more than 100 Christmas trees disposed of safely with the help of the…
TWELFTH NIGHT
A village firefighter accepts a last-minute Christmas tree donation for the bonfire during Pleasant Prairie's Twelfth Night celebration, Thurs…
TWELFTH NIGHT
While the crowd looks on, flames shoot into the air as more than a 100 Christmas trees provided fuel for a bonfire during the Pleasant Prairie…
TWELFTH NIGHT
A Pleasant Prairie firefighter drags another tree into the bonfire during the village's Twelfth Night celebration Thursday Jan. 6, 2022.
TWELFTH NIGHT
A village firefighter stokes the pile of Christmas trees that provided a bonfire with brilliant illumination and warmth amid temperatures in t…