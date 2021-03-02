Truck purchases set up Pleasant Prairie Fire Department for the future

“Sometimes we have to put money into an engine, and we may not get it out at disposal time, or we may actually have a need for it in reserve,” he said. “If we can come back and revisit that before we just throw it out on the market, because a lot of times they don’t bring much money.

“Depending on what we have into them, it may be worth more just to save it as another reserve. These (trucks) do have a tendency to break down sometimes.”

Pollocoff, who retired as village administrator after 30 years in 2017, said he’s pleased with the plan Pleasant Prairie has followed with the department. And he’s been around long enough to remember when the fleet was much smaller than it is today.

“We’ve come a long way,” Pollocoff said. “I can remember back in the mid-80s, we had three fire trucks that were an average of 30 years old. Two of them were reliable starters, and the other, if you had people to push it, you could get it out of the garage and start it up.

“Over the years, the village has put a lot of money into trucks, and it’s paid off. When you need it to work, it has to work.”

