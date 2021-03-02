Truck purchases set up village fire department for future

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — When the delivery of a new quint aerial unit happens sometime next year, the village's fire department will be able to stay on track with the shuffling of its fleet.
Consider it addition by subtraction.
The department took another step toward that end Monday night when the Village Board unanimously approved the purchase of the engine from Reliant Fire Apparatus of Slinger for a total price tag of $1,084,955.
Reliant is the dealer for Pierce Manufacturers of Appleton. The final price tag brings with it a savings of $44,104, because the village plans to pay for the engine in full at the time of delivery.
Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said the funds were budgeted for the truck with short-term debt borrowing, which isn't issued until the end of the year. Because the village is paying in full, Thiel said it will use reserve funds, and the $44,104 it's saving will be eliminated from the planned borrowing.
The village also recently took ownership of a rescue engine from Pierce, and that company brings with it a solid reputation, Fire Chief Craig Roepke said.
"Their customer service and quality (with the rescue engine) was really phenomenal," Roepke said. "Their attention to detail was excellent. Moving forward with them in this project brings us very good comfort as what we could expect from Pierce."
The village received a second bid for the aerial unit of $1,193,451 from E-One of Ocala, Fla. Roepke said that company was unable to lower its price from its bid, which put Pierce into the driver's seat.
"It was very difficult for them to bring the price down to where Pierce ended up," Roepke said. "We would get less vehicle for more money."
Roepke said the new aerial unit will become the primary response vehicle at Station No. 1 when it's delivered. At that time, two pumper tankers, one that dates back to 1994 and the other to 1996, will be removed from service.
The new rescue engine will allow the department to replace an older ambulance that has been used to store equipment.
"The idea is we're trying to really slim down the fleet to what do we need for the future, and basically 'mission purpose' our vehicles," Roepke said. "... We're trying to bring down the number of vehicles we have so we don't have additional maintenance issues."
Strong rating
And from an insurance rating perspective, the village is sitting in a good position, even with less vehicles at its disposal.
Roepke said municipalities are graded by the Insurance Service Organization on a scale of 1 to 10 — with a one being the best and a 10 basically indicating there isn't a fire department.
Municipalities are graded every five years on fire suppression capabilities, with 40 percent of the rating based on its water system. Pleasant Prairie's most recent rating was a "two," with the 2020 result still unknown.
"(A two) is very, very good," Roepke said. "Not very many municipalities are able to hold a class two. The village is fortunate to have an outstanding water system both in pressure and network."
In response to a question from Trustee Mike Pollocoff, Roepke said the department will continue to have enough water available for areas within the village that don't have fire hydrants nearby.
The department currently has two tankers in its fleet, which will need to be replaced in six or seven years, Roepke said. One of the tankers eventually will become a reserve, while the other one, purchased in 2010, remains a front-line vehicle.
"We'll have to make a decision when we're ready to replace a vehicle as to what type of vehicle that will be," Roepke said. "We'll have to evaluate that when the time comes to see what our capabilities are, how water systems have progressed."
Having a plan
When the time comes to shift old vehicles out of the fleet, it may be a good plan for the Village Board to revisit the issue to ensure it gets the most money back from any sale that it can, President John Steinbrink said.
"Sometimes we have to put money into an engine, and we may not get it out at disposal time, or we may actually have a need for it in reserve," he said. "If we can come back and revisit that before we just throw it out on the market, because a lot of times they don't bring much money.
"Depending on what we have into them, it may be worth more just to save it as another reserve. These (trucks) do have a tendency to break down sometimes."
Pollocoff, who retired as village administrator after 30 years in 2017, said he's pleased with the plan Pleasant Prairie has followed with the department. And he's been around long enough to remember when the fleet was much smaller than it is today.
"We've come a long way," Pollocoff said. "I can remember back in the mid-80s, we had three fire trucks that were an average of 30 years old. Two of them were reliable starters, and the other, if you had people to push it, you could get it out of the garage and start it up.
"Over the years, the village has put a lot of money into trucks, and it's paid off. When you need it to work, it has to work."
