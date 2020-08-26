Trump: Federal assistance on way; Evers: More National Guard coming to Kenosha

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Trump announced on Twitter that he is sending federal assistance to Wisconsin, and that Gov. Tony Evers has accepted it.

"We will not stand for looting, arson, violence and lawlessness on American streets. My team just got off the phone with Governor Evers who agreed to accept federal assistance (Portland should so the same!)," Trump tweeted.

Rep. Bryan Steil, R-District 1, and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, made this statement after Evers decided to accept Trump's offer:

“It is a tragedy that two people had to lose their lives before Gov. Evers was willing to set aside politics and accept President Trump’s help to restore order in Kenosha. Violence and chaos like we’ve seen the last three nights do nothing to advance justice, and they drown out the voices of those protesting peacefully. Going forward, our focus should be on healing – for Jacob Blake, for the lives turned upside down in the rioting, and for the community of Kenosha.”

Also Wednesday, Evers announced he has authorized 500 members of the Wisconsin National Guard to support local law enforcement in Kenosha County this evening.

The governor is continuing to work with other states in facilitating additional National Guard and state patrol support.