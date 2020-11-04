Trump loses Wisconsin but wins in Kenosha County for the second time

“Presidential elections are always different,” Frederick said, bringing out voters who may not turn out for state elections.

In non-presidential elections since 2016, Democrats have continued to do well here. In 2018, Tony Evers defeated incumbent Scott Walker here, winning more than 50% of the vote on his way to becoming governor. In her last race, Sen. Tammy Baldwin won 56% of votes in the county.

Demographically, it should be no surprise that Trump did well in the county.

The strongest support for Trump nationally in polls prior to the election was among non-college-educated white people. According to the Pew Research Center, Trump’s support among white people without college degrees was 60% compared to 34% for Biden.

Non-college-educated white people are also the largest demographic group in Kenosha County, according to Census data — 87% of county residents are white, and about 75% of county residents aged 25 or older do not have a college degree.

“Years ago, going way back, every plant in Kenosha was a union shop,” Frederick said. “The city was heavily populated by union people who were mostly Democrats.”

Unions also worked to get members out to vote.