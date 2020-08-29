White House : Trump to visit Kenosha on Tuesday

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Trump will travel to Kenosha on Tuesday to meet with law enforcement and to survey some of the damage from the recent protests, the White House announced Saturday evening.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said that the schedule hasn't been fully ironed out yet.

Earlier in the day Trump said praised the National Guard's work here. "With Kenosha it’s been in very, very good shape from the moment they set foot in that area,” he said.

Trump mentioned Kenosha during the Republican National Convention but did not make specific remarks about the shooting that left Jacob Blake, 29, paralyzed from the waist down after being shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha police officer on Aug. 23.

Since Tuesday’s shootings, the number of National Guard troops has swelled to more than a thousand, with others from Michigan, Alabama and Arizona on the way, according to Major General Paul Knapp.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0