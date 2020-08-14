Trump to stop at Oshkosh airport on Monday

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OSHKOSH — President Donald Trump’s campaign on Friday announced details of his visits on Monday to Minnesota and Wisconsin.

He won Wisconsin in 2016 by less than 1 percentage point and came within 1.5 percentage points of carrying Minnesota. The president has made winning both states a priority this year.

The campaign says Trump will highlight “Joe Biden’s failures on jobs and the economy” during his two airport events.

Trump will stop at North Star Aviation in Mankato, Minn., at 2 p.m. Monday, followed by Basler Flight Service in Oshkosh at 4:30 p.m.

Although the Oshkosh appearance is open to credentialed press members, it is unclear how many (if any) members of the public will be able to attend. As of Thursday morning, City of Oshkosh officials still were unaware of the plans, WTAQ News Talk reported.

It’s unclear when or if Biden or his running mate, Kamala Harris, will step foot in Wisconsin. Biden was scheduled to be here next week for the DNC, but has decided not to travel out of caution due to the coronavirus.

Political analysts have said one of the main reasons Hillary Clinton failed to carry Wisconsin in 2016, a year in which there was not a pandemic, was her lack of focus on the Badger State.