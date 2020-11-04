Trump triumphs in final Kenosha County tally; repeats 2016 local result

Reporting that the Kenosha County current central count is complete, county voters find themselves thrust into the national spotlight by voting in favor of President Donald Trump.

Although not official, Trump, with 44,972 votes, representing 50.71%, edged out Former Vice President Joe Biden's 47.57% with 42,191 votes.

“I think the Kenosha County numbers look good,” Erin Decker, head of the county Republican Party and a County Board supervisor, said Tuesday night. “We have a big cushion right now for Trump. We hope that will stand after the central count comes in.”

Early, incomplete numbers accounted for ballots cast in person at 135 of 140 polling locations. It did not include the absentee ballots that still needed to be tallied at central counting locations, including approximately 30,000 absentee ballots in the city of Kenosha.

Trump’s early cushion of 12,684 votes over the 20,160 votes cast for Biden in Kenosha County was a bigger margin that Trump held in Wisconsin at 10:30 p.m., where he led with 51.8 percent of the early vote total.