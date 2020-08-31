Trump's Tweet doesn't sit well in Kenosha, a day before his expected arrival

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As Kenosha authorities were preparing for a not completely welcome visit from President Donald Trump, the president took credit for the continued existence of the city.

“If I didn’t INSIST on having the National Guard activate and go into Kenosha Wisconsin, there would be no Kenosha right now. Also, there would have been great death and injury,” Trump tweeted Monday morning. “I want to thank Law Enforcement and the National Guard. I will see you on Tuesday.”

At a news conference Monday, Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser reacted to the president’s tweet.

“That is a false statement,” Kreuser said.

“Kenosha is a strong community, we were going to come back regardless,” Kreuser added. “We went from 1988 when the assembly plant closed and rebuilt, and we went through the great recession in 2008 and rebuilt and were the hot spot of the Midwest. ... Kenosha’s going to be on the comeback, and for someone to say that we wouldn’t exist but for their actions, I believe it to be false.”

Kreuser and Mayor John Antaramian also reiterated that they felt the timing for the president’s visit was wrong, saying it would put stress on a community trying to recover.