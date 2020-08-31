Trump's Tweet doesn't sit well in Kenosha, a day before his expected arrival

As Kenosha authorities were preparing for a not completely welcome visit from President Donald Trump, the president took credit for the continued existence of the city.
“If I didn’t INSIST on having the National Guard activate and go into Kenosha Wisconsin, there would be no Kenosha right now. Also, there would have been great death and injury,” Trump tweeted Monday morning. “I want to thank Law Enforcement and the National Guard. I will see you on Tuesday.”
At a news conference Monday, Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser reacted to the president’s tweet.
“That is a false statement,” Kreuser said.
“Kenosha is a strong community, we were going to come back regardless,” Kreuser added. “We went from 1988 when the assembly plant closed and rebuilt, and we went through the great recession in 2008 and rebuilt and were the hot spot of the Midwest. ... Kenosha’s going to be on the comeback, and for someone to say that we wouldn’t exist but for their actions, I believe it to be false.”
Kreuser and Mayor John Antaramian also reiterated that they felt the timing for the president’s visit was wrong, saying it would put stress on a community trying to recover.
“The timing on this we felt was not good. We did make a request for him to do it at a different time,” Antaramian said. “There are so many things that have gone on in this community, and it just seemed to me, and I think to others, that it would be better for us to be able to pull together and let the community get together and heal up from what has been going on.”
The mayor and county executive’s sentiments were not universal among local elected officials. Seven members of the Kenosha County Board put out a statement saying they were pleased Trump was coming and asked that he not postpone his visit.
Residents of the city are struggling to regain footing after unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer on Aug. 23. The shooting was followed by two days of protest that unraveled into rioting, including fires and looting in the Uptown neighborhood on Monday. On Tuesday, people calling themselves private militia arrived in the city, with highly armed men walking the streets and standing outside businesses in town. Three people were shot, two fatally, by one of the militia members. Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Ill., has been charged with homicide.
Since then, peaceful protests have continued as residents have come together to clean up and to paint murals on boarded windows while businesses downtown begin to reopen.
Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, adjutant general of the Wisconsin National Guard, said he did not want to comment on the veracity of the president’s tweet.
“It wouldn’t be appropriate for me to comment,” he said.
However, Knapp said that Gov. Tony Evers activated the National Guard in the pre-dawn hours of Monday, Aug. 24.
The Blake shooting occurred at about 5:30 p.m. Aug. 23. Soon after, video of the shooting began to circulate on social media.
“Shortly thereafter when the unrest started to occur, local authorities here made contact with the governor’s office as early as that evening,” Knapp said.
The general said local officials began to talk to the governor’s office, the National Guard and the state emergency operations center shortly after unrest began following the shooting.
“We received the official request at 3 a.m. (for aid from the National Guard), at 3:09 a.m. is when I received verbal direction from the governor to activate the Quick Reaction Force,” Knapp said.
The Quick Reaction Force, Knapp said, is a force of 125 soldiers who can mobilize within 12 hours of a request. That group was in Kenosha on Monday, he said. By Tuesday, there were 250 guard members in the city, a number that continued to increase throughout the week.
Knapp said Kenosha County officials also requested emergency police services, armored vehicles and additional emergency radios. Two “Wisconsin State Patrol Strike Teams” and 125 law enforcement officers from neighboring jurisdictions from around the state also arrived to help city and county law enforcement Monday, he said.
Trump had tweeted on Wednesday, Aug. 26, “TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER!”
The president first spoke to Evers about the situation in Kenosha on Tuesday afternoon, after the Guard had been deployed and the number of Guard members doubled. The federal response at the request of the state has been to send additional FBI and U.S. Marshall support.
While Knapp said he had previously declined to say how many National Guard troops were in the city, he said at Monday’s press conference that troop numbers continued to rise throughout last week. By Friday, Knapp said, there were more than 1,000 Wisconsin National Guard troops and more than 500 National Guard troops from Michigan, Alabama and Arizona were already in town.
Knapp said those troops are not authorized to make arrests but work to support local law enforcement.
“We’re grateful that this weekend remained peaceful in Kenosha, I can’t say that enough,” Knapp said.
He also said guard members would remain in the city “as long as needed.”
Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth warned that rumors spreading on social media and targeted phone calls to businesses and churches appear to be aimed and spreading fear and unrest in the community.
“There are people from outside Kenosha, from outside Wisconsin and in some cases outside the United States, trying to scare people,” Beth said.
He said law enforcement has been receiving calls and tips about “caravans” of people coming to attack neighborhoods and communities in western Kenosha County, and that rumors have been false.
“Don’t pass along social media that has been created to scare people,” Beth said. “Most all of it has been false.”
However, Beth said, a group of people coming from northern Wisconsin were arrested that he said had made death threats to Police Chief Daniel Miskinis and himself.
Antaramian and Kreuser said they did not know what Trump’s schedule would be and said they had not been contacted to meet the president. The mayor said he got no response from the White House when he requested that the president delay his visit.
Asked whether the city was “being used as a political prop,” Antaramian declined to comment.
“At this point in time I care about my community and I care about the people in my community, and that’s what my focus is and that’s what I want to focus on,” he said.
Looking back at week of unrest
Looking back at week of unrest
Looking back at week of unrest
Looking back at week of unrest
Looking back at week of unrest
Looking back at week of unrest
Looking back at week of unrest
Looking back at week of unrest
Looking back at week of unrest
Looking back at week of unrest
Looking back at week of unrest
Looking back at week of unrest
Looking back at week of unrest
Looking back at week of unrest
Looking back at week of unrest
Looking back at week of unrest
Looking back at week of unrest
Looking back at week of unrest
Looking back at week of unrest
Looking back at week of unrest
Looking back at week of unrest
Looking back at week of unrest
Looking back at week of unrest
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.