Tuesday primary makes it official: First female Kenosha County executive to be elected in April

History will be made in April when a woman will be elected as Kenosha County executive for the first time.

Voters in the Tuesday primary advanced Rebecca Matoska-Mentink, 53, the elected Kenosha County Court Clerk who resides in Pleasant Prairie, and Samantha Kerkman, 47, the sitting state representative of the 61st Assembly District from Salem Lakes, to the April 5 General Election.

The unofficial results show Matoska-Mentink earned 6,198 votes (44.4%) and Kerkman received 5,297 votes (38%), while challenger Jerry Gulley, 53, a County Board supervisor who lives in Pleasant Prairie, garnered 2,438.

The winner in April will replace County Executive Jim Kreuser, who has held the position since 2008. The position comes with a four-year term and $117,838 annual salary.

County experience touted

Matoska-Mentink, the high-vote getter, said that she is “just very grateful that Kenosha County as a whole, once again put their trust” in her.

She said she believes her 20 years of experience in county government and budget management was of importance to voters. She said she will continue to “get out and talk to people” between now and April to help them get to know her better.

Matoska-Mentink said she has a history of supporting human service and law enforcement programs and in community involvement.

During her campaign leading up to Tuesday, Matoska-Mentink said if elected she “would engage in open and information gathering conversations with all stakeholders” and “would engage local municipalities and community partners and businesses to (identify) projects or issues that would benefit from collaborative measures.”

Outreach resonated

Kerkman also thanked residents for coming out to vote, and felt the turnout shows people are paying attention to the issues and want to be involved.

She said she will continue to knock on doors across the county to hear what concerns residents. Kerkman said she believes it is that spirit of outreach that resonated with those who voted for her.

“I just like talking with people, hearing about the issues that are important to them, and trying to address them,” Kerkman said.

During her primary campaign Kerkman said if elected she will serve with “vision, passion, integrity, and a cooperative spirit.” She said she brings “over 20 years of experience working together with federal, state, and local leaders to solve problems and create opportunities for Wisconsin citizens,” and has “a reputation as eagle-eyed in saving money for Wisconsin taxpayers.”

Gulley concedes

Gulley made an all-in bid for the county executive seat, opting to not seek re-election to the County Board.

"Obviously, the results of (Tuesday’s) primary election were not what our campaign team and supporters worked and hoped for,” Gulley wrote in a prepared statement. “While the ultimate goal was not realized, this campaign offered a glimpse into the possibilities and potential of diverse coalitions of people coming together with an aspiration for a less divided future.”

Gulley offered his congratulations and called on Matoska-Mentink and Kerkman “to run a race that will allow Kenosha County voters to have a true sense of who they are as people, their qualifications as an executive, and their capabilities in leading our community toward a prosperous future."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0