Turnout near 40% in Kenosha County, with more absentee ballots that votes at the polls

Some held curbside voting, some had portable hand washing stations at polls or safety shields for workers. They had to fill in shortages of workers and consolidate polling places because many of the people who staff the polls during elections were unable to work because of health concerns.

In Paddock Lake, Clerk Michelle Shramek said all but two of her regular poll workers dropped out. She was able to fill in with family members of staff and two members of the Wisconsin National Guard.

Bachochin said 48 members of the Guard were assigned to the county for the election.

“I received many positive comments back from the clerk’s. How grateful they were to have them, how helpful they were and how they would love to have them back in November to serve as poll workers, “ she said.

Results unknown until next Monday

The results of the election will not be known until 4 p.m. on April 13, with clerks barred from releasing tallies until then as the result of one of the many legal rulings.

Most clerks around the county said voting went smoothly at polling places. Although there were lines at some times during the day, none included the hours-long waits voters were subjected to in Milwaukee and Green Bay.