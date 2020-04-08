Turnout near 40% in Kenosha County, with more absentee ballots that votes at the polls

Absentee voters in Kenosha County far outnumbered those who went to the polls, according to preliminary numbers released by the County Clerk Wednesday.
Clerk Regi Bachochin said that the total number of ballots cast will climb as absentee ballots postmarked by Tuesday continue to be counted. Actual votes will not be counted until April 13 due to legal rulings.
Based on the number of ballots received as of Tuesday night, turnout for the election was 39% of registered voters, compared to 59% in the spring 2016 presidential primary.
“Due to the strict process in place for handling the results and equipment from yesterday’s election, it has made it a little challenging gathering the numbers,” Bachochin said in an email.
She said there were 10,265 in-person voters in the county, with almost half that number in the City of Kenosha.
More than double that number of absentee ballots had been returned by Tuesday night. “Keep in mind that the number of absentee ballots returned is what has been received by the clerks, but does not mean they are all valid ballots (because) some will likely have errors,” Bachochin said.
In one of a series of controversial and confusing changes in the led up to the election statewide, voters were told they did not need a witness signature on ballots because of the restrictions of the Safer-at-Home order. That came in a federal court ruling.
The U.S. Supreme Court reversed that on Monday evening, saying signatures were required. Any absentee ballot sent in without a signature will not be valid and the votes will not be counted.
At polling places around the county, members of the Wisconsin National Guard filled in to help cover vacancies. Police officers were on hand giving reminders about social distancing, urging people in line to keep six feet apart.
And everywhere, in a development that would have seemed remarkable two months ago, most voters were wearing face masks, from medical masks to the brightly colored homemade variety. Some too were wearing makeshift protective clothing made of garbage bags as voters went to the polls in the midst of a pandemic that has kept most people sequestered at home for weeks.
Praised work of clerks, poll workers
“As challenging as the situation was dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, court decisions and changes during a crucial election, all of us working together I believe Kenosha did a wonderful job,” Bachochin said.
She especially praised the work of the municipal clerks and poll workers around the county.
Municipal clerks came up with plans to try to keep voters and staff safe both at the polls and in the early voting leading up to Tuesday.
Some held curbside voting, some had portable hand washing stations at polls or safety shields for workers. They had to fill in shortages of workers and consolidate polling places because many of the people who staff the polls during elections were unable to work because of health concerns.
In Paddock Lake, Clerk Michelle Shramek said all but two of her regular poll workers dropped out. She was able to fill in with family members of staff and two members of the Wisconsin National Guard.
Bachochin said 48 members of the Guard were assigned to the county for the election.
“I received many positive comments back from the clerk’s. How grateful they were to have them, how helpful they were and how they would love to have them back in November to serve as poll workers, “ she said.
Results unknown until next Monday
The results of the election will not be known until 4 p.m. on April 13, with clerks barred from releasing tallies until then as the result of one of the many legal rulings.
Most clerks around the county said voting went smoothly at polling places. Although there were lines at some times during the day, none included the hours-long waits voters were subjected to in Milwaukee and Green Bay.
Pleasant Prairie reported the longest lines at its one consolidated polling place, with some voters waiting up to 45 minutes.
In Kenosha, which had consolidated its typical 20 polling places into 10, Clerk Debra Salas said the preliminary count of voters at the polls was 5,505, In April 2016, 24,891 in-person votes were cast.
But because the city received so many requests for absentee ballots, Salas said she expects the overall turnout to be about 50% once all votes are tallied.
Statewide, 1,287,827 people requested absentee ballots. Of those, 1,275,117 had been sent to voters, and 1,003,422 had been returned, according to data posted Wednesday morning by the Wisconsin Election Commission.
According to the US Supreme Court ruling, absentee ballots had to be postmarked by election day, and they can be counted until Monday.
A number of people who turned out to vote in person Tuesday said they had requested absentee ballots but had not yet received them.
Absentee ballots not received
In other areas of the state, there have been reports of large numbers of ballots that have gone undelivered.
“At this time there is no alternative for voters who didn’t receive their ballots by the deadline,” said Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe.
Bristol Clerk Amy Klemko said her office had received far more requests for absentee votes than ever before in her two decades on the job.
“I’ve never had this many absentee ballots,” she said, saying she had received requests for 1,092. “In the last presidential election we had 685 absentee,” she said.
