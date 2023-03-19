Twelve local students have been recognized for their personal achievements and positive contributions to the community by the Mayor’s Youth Commission.

Recognized as second quarter 2022-23 award recipients were:

Anahi Arroyo, who was nominated by teacher, Julie Neumaier. A third-grader at Frank Elementary School, Arroyo was January V.I.P. (student of the month). She was recently nominated to receive the District Kindness Award as a model student. She was cited as an outstanding student who also knows when help is needed and just does it without hesitation.

Isabel Corcoran, who was was nominated by school counselor Terri Hujik. Corcoran is an senior at Tremper High School. She is on the Executive Board of Student Government, NHS, Spirit Squad-Lead Senior, Link Crew and was Freshman Class officer. She has made Spirit Squad and top success due to her leadership.

Rosa Contreras, who was nominated by school counselor Samantha Rodriguez. Contreras is a senior at Tremper High School where she placed Top 5 in her first FBLA Competition during her junior year. She took part in a UW-Madison Clinical Research Continuum during the summer of 2022, where she was able to work with a mentor to further her career exploration for wanting to become a surgeon. Rosa received a certificate of completion from Georgetown University for the program “Becoming a Surgeon: Skills, Specialties, and Diseases” and received the Award of Excellence from the National Academy of Future Physicians. She also received a certificate of recognition for dedication and commitment to Youth Apprenticeship and was honored by her place of work (Old Navy) for great sales floor standards and perfect attendance. Outside of school she is involved in FBLA, volunteering at the Aurora Medical Center, participating in Youth Apprenticeship, and working at multiple local businesses.

Alexa Didinsky, who was nominated by teacher Brian Chike. Didinsky is a senior at Bradford High School where she ranks No. 1 in her class. She is involved in Youth in Governance, Kenosha Youth Collection, Environmental Club, Multi-Cultural Club, girls tennis, NHS Student Government Association, Kenosha Youth Activism Group, Get Out the Vote Campaign, Garden of Eatin’, and Rebuilding Kenosha Efforts, and works at Starbucks.

John FitzGerald, who was nominated by teacher, Melissa Whitaker. FitzGerald is a freshman at Tremper High School where is among the Top 10 students. Hen created two Youtube accounts, “Histolang,” describing the parts of speech, as well as supplying additional language material, and “Egalpolitik,” which explores political ideas and processes within the government such as the creation and approval of new legislation. HE is a violinist in the Tremper Golden Strings, and plays the cello and the piano. His art has been was featured last summer in the KUSD Art Show. He is a varsity cross county and track runner, a member of the community service branch of Tremper’s Student Government, and a reporter in the school’s local “News”. Last year he was a PBIS student representative for the class of 2025, and is the blood drive coordinator for the annual school blood drive this year. Due to his interest in linguistics George Mason university has afforded him the opportunity to tour Washington, D.C., in the National Youth Leadership Forum.

Bella Greno, who was nominated by advisor, Lora Lehmann. Greno is a senior at Indian Trail High School where she has excelled in tennis and as the president of DECA. She has built beds for kids without beds, collected canned goods for the homeless, went caroling to raise money for the less fortunate families at Indian Trail and makes blankets for the homeless.

Emma Meadows, who was nominated by church leader, Ryan Taylor. Meadows is a senior at Indian Trail High School where she has taken eight AP classes and has a cumulative 4.2 weighted GPA. She is a talented musician and has made it to state solo ensemble all through middle school and high school, is first chair in symphony orchestra, in top level music group as a freshman, and been nominated for both Carthage and Parkside’s honor bands.. She has accepted many leadership responsibilities in her church, including leading the congregation’s music each week, as well as organizing, teaching, and running activities for over 100 high school kids from all over southeast Wisconsin. She has well over 100 hours of service in the community over the past four years. Additionally, she is a black belt in Taekwondo, and has participated in high school sports, and currently works at Target.

Kayla Mitchell, who was nominated by her mentor, Felicia Dalton. MItchell is a senior at Harborside Academy. She has been an honor roll AP/Honers student her entire time at Harborside. Kayla co-hosted the Expeditionary Learning national conference that was attended by hundreds of schools throughout the United States. She is a member of the student leadership council for Expeditionary Learning schools. Kayla also takes part in the African American Youth Initiative and performed a poem at the annual luncheon and has served as a praise dance instructor for her church. She is a mentor at the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha where she facilitated SMART Girls groups which empower young ladies to recognize their power by encouraging self- espect, self-identity and positive peer relationships. She was also selected as the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha Wisconsin Youth of the Year, and was named the runner up for the title of Midwest Youth of the Year. Kayla was a member of the Youth Town Hall cohort that was responsible for providing potential school board members a space to speak about their platform and inform fellow students and parents prior to the upcoming election. As one of the youngest makeup artists in Kenosha, her business Kays Eyes has participated in both local and out of state hair and makeup shows as the youngest participant.

Tyson Pfeffer, who was nominated by Principal Camille Schroeder who noticed Pfeller, a fourth grade student at Prairie Lane School, befriended a classmate because at the beginning of the year when he noticed the classmate was regularly alone at lunch. Tyson is a good friend and a good student every day, along with being a good athlete.

Lillyanna Rodriguez, who was nominated by teacher, Elizabeth Uelmen, Rodriguez is a seventh-grader at Bullen Middle School. She is a student athlete playing softball and basketball at Bullen and is also on a travel softball team. She is also involved with national Junior Honors Society. She volunteers to clean the classroom or help other students with their work everyday during lunch. Outside of school she volunteers to cut grass and shovel snow for the elderly.

Leo Ruffolo, who was nominated by a staff member at Tremper High School where Ruffalo is a senior. He has balanced a rigorous academic schedule, a variety of extracurricular activities, and a part-time job over four years. HE has been a member of Tremper’s student government and National Honor Society throughout high school. He spent the summer of 2022 involved in Badger Boys State and the Badger Summer Scholars program at UW-Madison. He has been a straight A student during his high school career.

Rebecca Susmilch, who was nominated by counselor, Matt Kellner. Susmilch is a junior at Tremper High School with a high GPA in curriculum of AP, Honors, and UW-Parkside courses. She participates in golf, swim and other clubs. She completed Eagle Scout honors this year and is working for a career in Computer Science, planning on attending a highly selective university.

The Mayor’s Youth Commission awards recognize the community’s youth for their outstanding personal achievements and the important, positive contributions they make to the Kenosha community. Nomination forms can be obtained in the Mayor’s Office, Room 300, in the Municipal Building, or on the internet at www.kenosha.org under the tab Mayor/Administration.