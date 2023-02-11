The stage has been set for the 2023 Miss Kenosha Scholarship Competition.

Twelve competitors will take part Saturday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Academy’s Arneson Auditorium. 2401 69th St.

Tori Pillizzi, executive director of the Miss Kenosha Scholarship Organization, said preparations are nearly complete and the contestants are ready.

“The girls have been working since October and we practice and have rehearsals once a month,” she said. This week they will hold a full dress rehearsal prior to Saturday’s competition. “We’re going to be show-ready,” she said.

They will be competing to be crowned Miss Kenosha, with the winner advancing to the Miss Wisconsin competition in late June at Oshkosh West High School. The Miss Wisconsin winner this summer will compete in late December in the Miss America competition just before Christmas.

This year’s competition will include a closed interview on Saturday morning, then on-stage questions and social impact initiative presentations, a talent competition and red carpet walk formerly called the evening gown competition.

Saturday night judging will crown 2023 Miss Kenosha, as well as first and second runners-up. The first runner-up would fulfill the duties of Miss Kenosha if this year’s winner wins Miss Wisconsin in June, or is otherwise unable to continue in the role.

Pillizzi, who won Miss Kenosha in 2014 and is now a second grade teacher at St. Joseph Catholic Academy, said her year holding the title was something she will never forget.

“That was one of the most memorable years of my life so far,” she said. “Because of that year, that’s why I’m so involved and became the executive director Miss Kenosha now.”

“We have a good variety of talent which will be on display, lots of different types, including ice skating, singing, dancing, a stand-up comic and a monologue. It will keep the audience engaged,” Pillizzi said. The ice skating, for example, will be done on stage using a product called synthetic ice utilizing large blocks which interlock to form a surface where ice skating can take place.

There will be five judges in the 2023 competition, four women and one man, whose identities are being kept confidential until the competition Saturday night.

It also marks the end of the reign of 2022 Miss Kenosha Jenna Zeihen, who has worked to advance her social impact message and develop Soul Space, which she describes as “a public forum where people share and connect on significant events in their lives.”

Pillizzi noted Zeihen likely set a record in her year as Miss Kenosha, making more than 130 local appearances during her reign.

Tickets for Saturday’s competition are available in-person only at LaMaccia Travel Agency, 618 55th St # L2. Tickets are $15 pre-sale and any tickets that remain the day of the competition will be sold for $20 at the door.

The contestants

Hannah Michaud

School: University of Wisconsin- Parkside

One thing on her bucket list: To be a National Hockey League Cheerleader

Career Ambition: After observing the needs of special education student, Hannah hopes to obtain a masters degree in school administration and work for the Wisconsin Board of Education and be a member of the Special Education Team.

Josephine Knight

School: The University of Tennessee majoring in Animal Science with a concentration in Pre-Veterinary medicine.

One thing on her bucket list: To play with a baby elephant on the beach or live in a different country for a year

Career Ambition: The most important career goal would be to graduate and receive my doctorate of veterinary medicine. But my ultimate dream job would be to be a part of an organization like Veterinarians Without Borders or work with a program that specializes in disability therapy with animals.

Kayleigh Grasso

School: Milwaukee Area Technical College

One thing on her bucket list: Travel to Amsterdam

Career Ambition: Create a swimsuit line for every body shape

Emma Shodis

School: Junior at Purdue University pursuing a bachelor’s and master’s degree in nutrition and dietetics with a certificate in holistic nutrition.

One thing on her bucket list: I love showing horses so showing at the Pinto World Championships Show in Oklahoma would be a dream come true.

Career Ambition: To become a registered dietitian, and be a NICU dietitian.

Catherine Moddes

School: University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee

One thing on her bucket list: To meet Mr. Harry Styles

Career Ambition: Although she is slightly undecided about her career goals, Catherine knows she wants to travel the world in some professional field of work. One thing she is leaning towards is being a flight attendant, so she can travel the world and get paid to do that.

Jordan Richards

School: College of Lake County

One thing on her bucket list: Travel on even more mission trips!

Career Ambition: Jordan hopes to follow in her dad’s footsteps and open her own restaurant that is inclusive to all staff of all abilities. She also hopes to take her career in dance even further

Willow Newell

School: Carthage College

One thing on her bucket list: To travel to five different countries by the time she turns 25

Career Ambition: To write and direct my own movies and musicals

Brystal Schultz

School:Carthage College

One thing on her bucket list: To visit all the Narnia filming locations in New Zealand

Career Ambition: After working as an Emergency Department Nurse for a couple of years, Brysta would like to go to grad school to become a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner. Near retirement, she would love to be a nurse at Disney World!

Hanna Snedecor

School: Carthage College

One thing on her bucket list: To snorkel in coral reefs

Career Ambition: To become general manager of a professional hockey team

Gloria Castro Jimenez

School: Nursing major with a minor in Spanish at Carthage College

One thing on her bucket list: To climb Mount Everest successfully

Career Ambition: Ultimate career ambition is to become a doctor in Women’s Health and help women like her all around the world. Working as a nurse to build a patient to provider relationship as an RN to eventually become a doctor and help women who have limited resources

Sage Holloway

School: Boston University

One thing on her bucket list: To live in Europe for a year

Career Ambition: After working in the staffing industry for a few years, Sage would like to go to grad school for clinical psychology and become a licensed marriage and family therapist. Eventually, she hopes to be an author and speaker on the topic of interpersonal mental health.

Ariana Voyles

School: Graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Class of 2020. Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Studied abroad at the University College Dublin in Dublin, Ireland.

One thing on her bucket list: I love to travel! I have a goal to travel to at least 30 different countries. I’ve been to 10 countries outside the US so far! After I meet my goal, I want to own a villa in the Italian countryside where I can retire one day

Career Ambition: I am a Registered Nurse in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit). I love caring for the tiniest little humans, a passion that stemmed from when I myself was a baby in the NICU. Using scholarships from the Miss America Organization, I plan to continue my education and become a Neonatal Nurse Practitioner.