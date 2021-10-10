Twenty AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers from Kenosha and Racine counties honored

Twenty AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers from Kenosha and Racine counties were recognized on Oct. 6 at the Lincoln Park Flower Garden in Kenosha for their 20 years or more of volunteer service.

The volunteers were recognized as part of a regional event for the 2021 Governor’s Service Awards, which added this recognition to the annual ceremony this year.

During the 2021 Governor’s Service Awards ceremony in Madison in August, Gov. Tony Evers and Serve Wisconsin recognized 221 AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers from throughout the state who have reached this service milestone. Included within this group of senior citizens are 14 RSVP of Kenosha County volunteers and six RSVP of Racine County volunteers.

With many seniors unable to travel to the ceremony in August, the local ceremony was held in Kenosha to personally present the volunteers with their recognitions. Before the presentation of their awards, Jeanne Duffy, executive director of Serve Wisconsin, reiterated the comments that Evers delivered in August when he told the honorees, “On behalf of our entire state, thank you for your hard work and dedication. Your service is an inspiration to all of us and it exemplifies our shared Wisconsin values of empathy, compassion, service, and taking care of our neighbors.”