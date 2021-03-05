Twenty apply for Bristol Elementary administrator post; interviews set for March 15-17

BRISTOL — An initial field of 20 candidates submitted applications by the Thursday deadline to fill the Bristol Elementary School District administrator post now held by Dave Milz. He announced earlier this year that he will retire in June.

The Board of Education has established a rough timeline for the hiring process, which includes reviewing the applications Monday and selecting candidates for a first round of interviews to be held March 15-17.

Following the first round of interviews, background and reference checks will be conducted. The field will be pared for a second round of interviews on March 29, and again for final interviews to be held April 6-9.

The board hopes to make its selection by April 12.

It’s the second time since 2019 that the district will select a new administrator. Milz, who had planned to retire as administrator of Salem School at the end of the 2019-20 school year, was hired to replace Michael Juech, who resigned in July 2019.

Milz said he delayed his retirement to return to Bristol School, where he served as principal for 14 years from 1990 to 2004. Milz served as district administrator for Salem School from 2004 to 2019. His administrative career started at Randall School, where he served as principal for one year.

