TwentyTHREE61: Secret trauma is the worst

I hate cancer, and I hate abortion. This is my personal opinion, as I’ve been through both.
I’m a cancer survivor of 8 years, and I’m a post-abortive woman of 28 years. Both are extremely difficult life experiences, to say the least.
For me, the silent, secret emotional trauma of abortion was so much harder than the emotional trauma of cancer. I want to repeat, for me, abortion was harder than cancer. I don’t downplay the difficulty of cancer in any way whatsoever.
When I was diagnosed with cancer I was flooded with support. People came to bring me food, clean my house, visit me, lighten my load and lift my spirits. When I had my abortion, I kept it almost entirely a secret and suffered with it alone for 16 years.
So many triggers came along during those years that reminded me of my decision and my lost child, who I had actually bonded with and loved. These triggers caused intense mental anguish.
Even when I learned that there was help available through a Bible study that I learned about through my very own church’s flyers hung in the bathroom stalls, I didn’t seek out that help. I was so afraid to let my secret be known that I secretly wished to attend that study almost daily, but yet still denied myself that hope for 6 more years. I lied to doctors, pastors, and even my own children about my past, the very people who could best help and love me.
What finally freed me from this emotional prison? A friend told me her story. She told me about her past abortion. No one had ever shared that kind of secret with me before. When she did, I was able to share my secret with her. She was already planning to attend a post-abortive healing retreat a few weeks from the day she shared with me, and I almost instantly invited myself to go with her. The help and healing I had denied myself for 6 years, suddenly became easy for me to accept in 5 minutes. What made the difference? I knew my secret was safe with this friend.
That friend and I are now two of the co-founders of twentyTHREE61, Inc. She and I, along with many other trained friends and volunteers with very similar stories, now lead the very Bible study I denied myself all those years, along with the retreat I finally attended.
Our next retreat is March 13-15, 2020, and the Bible study groups are available at any time. Women and men are welcome, as both experience emotional trauma from abortion. We have a new number and can now communicate through text messaging.
Reach out to us at 262-237-8242. Your secret is confidential and safe with us, and we look forward to helping you process your trauma and begin your healing journey.
Donna Brendel is executive director of twentyTHREE61, Inc.