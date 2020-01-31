TwentyTHREE61: Secret trauma is the worst

I hate cancer, and I hate abortion. This is my personal opinion, as I’ve been through both.

I’m a cancer survivor of 8 years, and I’m a post-abortive woman of 28 years. Both are extremely difficult life experiences, to say the least.

For me, the silent, secret emotional trauma of abortion was so much harder than the emotional trauma of cancer. I want to repeat, for me, abortion was harder than cancer. I don’t downplay the difficulty of cancer in any way whatsoever.

When I was diagnosed with cancer I was flooded with support. People came to bring me food, clean my house, visit me, lighten my load and lift my spirits. When I had my abortion, I kept it almost entirely a secret and suffered with it alone for 16 years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

So many triggers came along during those years that reminded me of my decision and my lost child, who I had actually bonded with and loved. These triggers caused intense mental anguish.