TWENTYTHREE61: Complicated Grief: It Explains a Lot

Complicated grief also may be indicated if you continue to:

Have trouble carrying out normal routines, isolate from others and withdraw from social activities, experience depression…guilt or self-blame, believe that you did something wrong or could have prevented the death.1

The Center for Complicated Grief out of Columbia School of Social Work lists many of these same signs and symptoms, and in addition adds in the preface to their manual, “normative time to regain a footing in life is generally longer after loss of a child or young adult or when a death occurs violently, by suicide, homicide or accident.”2 So for our clients who’ve lost children to abortion, whether they made the decision confidently, with ambiguity, or by coercion, months or years later, when triggered by any number of reminders of that event, this complicated grief can come to the surface.

There are some professional counselors who are trained to help with post-abortion grief, and some who are not. Some people will need both professional counseling as well as a post-abortion recovery group, such as twentyTHREE61 offers, and some can recover with either one or the other.

It is our desire that anyone struggling with this or any other form of complicated grief seeks help, even from the support of trusted family or friends, or your church.

We are here to help you. Visit us at www.twentyTHREE61.com for more details and contact information.

Donna Brendel is executive director of twentyTHREE61, Inc.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0