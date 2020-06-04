TWENTYTHREE61: Complicated Grief: It Explains a Lot

During this historic season of loss due to COVID-19, talking about the grieving process is important.
Grieving the loss of family is always difficult, and something many people just don’t want to talk about. But it’s important in order to process the loss in a healthy manner and be able to move forward in life. Otherwise, there may be instances where folks struggle more intensely or for longer periods of time, which can lead to an impaired ability to function in daily life.
If you’ve lost loved-ones in this season, we offer our deep condolences. If you relate to the symptoms listed below, seeking tele-counseling may be a wonderful help in this time.
We want to address more specifically grieving the loss of a child, because that is our mission focus, helping women and men to heal and recover after an abortion, no matter how long ago that was. Grieving the loss of a child increases the likelihood that the parents will experience complicated grief.
The Mayo Clinic lists the signs and symptoms of complicated grief as follows:
Intense sorrow, pain and rumination over the loss of your loved one, focus on little…extreme focus on reminders of the loved one or excessive avoidance of reminders, intense and persistent longing or pining for the deceased, problems accepting the death, numbness or detachment, bitterness about your loss, feeling that life holds no meaning or purpose, lack of trust in others, inability to enjoy life or think back on positive experiences with your loved one,
Complicated grief also may be indicated if you continue to:
Have trouble carrying out normal routines, isolate from others and withdraw from social activities, experience depression…guilt or self-blame, believe that you did something wrong or could have prevented the death.1
The Center for Complicated Grief out of Columbia School of Social Work lists many of these same signs and symptoms, and in addition adds in the preface to their manual, “normative time to regain a footing in life is generally longer after loss of a child or young adult or when a death occurs violently, by suicide, homicide or accident.”2 So for our clients who’ve lost children to abortion, whether they made the decision confidently, with ambiguity, or by coercion, months or years later, when triggered by any number of reminders of that event, this complicated grief can come to the surface.
There are some professional counselors who are trained to help with post-abortion grief, and some who are not. Some people will need both professional counseling as well as a post-abortion recovery group, such as twentyTHREE61 offers, and some can recover with either one or the other.
It is our desire that anyone struggling with this or any other form of complicated grief seeks help, even from the support of trusted family or friends, or your church.
We are here to help you. Visit us at www.twentyTHREE61.com for more details and contact information.
Donna Brendel is executive director of twentyTHREE61, Inc.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.