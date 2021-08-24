Twilight Jazz concert canceled tonight due to inclement weather

Tonight's Twilight Jazz concert at the Anderson Art Gallery grounds has been canceled due to inclement weather, Kenosha County officials have confirmed.

Tuesday's bill was to include performances by local blues artist and rising star Ivy Ford and acclaimed Chicago jazz singer Elaine Dame as the headliner.

No information was available Tuesday as to whether or when the program will be rescheduled.

The program was to also include a special theme: “Blues and Twilight Jazz: The Kenosha County Suffrage Celebration” celebrating last year’s 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A “March to Vote” parade was scheduled to be part of tonight's festivities.

Next week's program, a performance by Janet Planet, which was rescheduled from June 29, is set to take place from 7 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the arts center, 6603 Third Ave. It was to be the finale for the 2021 season.

For more information, go online to https://kempercenter.com/events.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0