Twilight Jazz: Three dates remain in summer season

This summer’s Twilight Jazz concert series at the Anderson Arts Center, 6300 Third Ave., has three performances remaining:
Aug. 17: The John Crawford Jazz Band. This concert was canceled Tuesday night, due to a severe weather forecast.
Aug. 24: The Kenosha County Suffrage Celebration, featuring Elaine Dame and Ivy Ford.
Aug. 31: Janet Planet, rescheduled from June 29, also due to a rainy forecast.
The series features regional and local jazz bands on Tuesday nights on the Lake Michigan shoreline. The grounds open one hour before each show starts.
The John Crawford Jazz Band., featuring pianist John Crawford, vocalist Susan Crawford, woodwind player Pat Crawford, upright bas player Ben Holt and drummer Randy Maio, is a Twilight Jazz favorite. The group plays popular jazz standards.
The Aug. 24 program is a partnership with the Kenosha County Parks Department called “Blues and Twilight Jazz: The Kenosha County Suffrage Celebration.”
This show celebrates last year’s 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote.
On that evening, two musical acts, Elaine Dame and Ivy Ford, will perform.
Local vendors will have information booths, and there will be a wider variety of food options and fireworks at the end of the night.
For 18 years, the Twilight Jazz Summer Concert Series “has established itself as one of Kenosha’s signature events, drawing crowds from throughout southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois,” organizers said. Funds raised during the concert series support and sustain the Anderson Arts Center and the Kemper Center and help to promote the arts and art education in the community.
All shows are free. Grounds open at 6 p.m.; the music starts at 7 p.m. Food from local vendors and beverages (including a full bar on the arts center’s back patio) are available for purchase. Concertgoers are welcome to bring their own snacks and beverages, but no carry-in alcohol is allowed. Bring a lawn chair and/or blankets for seating.