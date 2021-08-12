Twilight Jazz: Three dates remain in summer season

Local vendors will have information booths, and there will be a wider variety of food options and fireworks at the end of the night.

For 18 years, the Twilight Jazz Summer Concert Series “has established itself as one of Kenosha’s signature events, drawing crowds from throughout southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois,” organizers said. Funds raised during the concert series support and sustain the Anderson Arts Center and the Kemper Center and help to promote the arts and art education in the community.

All shows are free. Grounds open at 6 p.m.; the music starts at 7 p.m. Food from local vendors and beverages (including a full bar on the arts center’s back patio) are available for purchase. Concertgoers are welcome to bring their own snacks and beverages, but no carry-in alcohol is allowed. Bring a lawn chair and/or blankets for seating.

