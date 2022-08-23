Twilight Jazz wrapping up summer season on Tuesday, Aug. 23

Twilight Jazz wraps up its 2022 season this evening, capping off what has been “a joyful year” for the concert series, said Kemper Center Administrator Robin Ingrouille.

Dave Sturino & Friends performs, starting at 7 p.m.

For 19 years, Twilight Jazz has been a popular community event and a fundraiser for Kemper and its Anderson Arts Center.

The free concerts take place on the arts center’s grounds, 6603 Third Ave.

In addition to the music, “we will have a full bar on the patio,” Ingrouille said.

Also during the event, there is a 50/50 raffle, and food can be purchased from the Nacho Queen Food Truck.

“This season has been really wonderful,” Ingrouille said. “It’s been going better than ever. The crowds seem to be bigger, and people are dancing. There’s a LOT of dancing. Really, it’s been one of the best years we’ve seen so far.”

A huge plus has been the weather — or, rather, the lack of bad weather — for the Tuesday night concerts.

“We’ve also had some new acts this season,” Ingrouille added, “which the crowds have really seemed to enjoy. It should be a lovely time tonight.”

As Twilight Jazz 2022 winds down, Ingrouille is looking ahead to 2023.

“Next year will be Kemper Center’s Twilight Jazz Concert Series 20th anniversary,” she said. “We are looking forward to 2023 and planning some celebratory surprises.”

Tonight’s music

Dave Sturino — who sponsors local music performances through his business, Hansen’s Pool & Spa — is also a busy musician. The keyboard player has performed several times at Twilight Jazz and at other local events and venues with various groups over the past 30-plus years.

For tonight’s show, Sturino will be on keyboards, with his son, John Sturino (who studied jazz at the University of North Texas) on drums, along with saxophone player Steve Jacobs and busy local musician Kal Bergendahl on bass.

“We’ll be performing many popular jazz fusion and funk standards, along with original material,” Dave Sturino said.

Funds raised during the concert series support and sustain the Anderson Arts Center and the Kemper Center and help to promote the arts and art education in the community.