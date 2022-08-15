Twin Lakes Aquanuts win national water-skiing title, taking title in weekend competition

Show directors Justin and Lisa Mushel of Burlington with national championship trophy on Sunday night after the Aquanuts water-skiing team took first place in the 47th Indmar Marine Ski Show National Championship held Aug. 12-14 in Loves Park, Ill., near Rockford.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
The Aquanuts team is known for its ballet lines, like this one from a 2021 show. The team won the state and national titles this summer, during its 50th anniversary season.
Aquanuts Photos
A member of the Aquanuts flips out during a show. The team won the state and national titles this summer, during its 50th anniversary season.
Aquanuts Photo
Aquanuts members Kailey Koehler, left, and 2019 show director Lexi Gaughan swivel ski during the 2019 National Championships.
Elaborate costumes and staging, along with music and fast action on the water, make up the show.
At the nationals
The Aquanuts were the second team to ski on Saturday, arriving at 6:30 a.m. for safety meetings and skiing at 9:30 a.m.
"Results were not announced to the anxious crowd until Sunday evening around 8 p.m.," according to team officials.
The nearly 36-hour wait for results was "exhausting" for co-show directors Justin and Lisa Mushel of Burlington.
"The Aquanuts persevered against not only the 13 other teams but also the elements and conditions,” Justin Mushel said.
It marked Justin Mushel’s second national title; he was also the show director when the team won in 2015, working with co-director Ken Meyer.
During the team's show at the competition, a fast current from the north and winds of 15 — gusting to over 20 mph, from the south — made the show execution not only difficult but intimidating for even the most experienced skier, team officials said.
Mark Gurda, one of the team's announcers, said the show's "Mary Poppins" theme this year featured gusts of winds and "maybe Mary Poppins herself sent us some good luck” with those weather conditions.
MVP honor
At the national competition, team member Cody Coffey was named Most Valuable Male Skier.
Cody, a former Tommy Bartlett Show skier and multi-time Team USA member, is a crowd favorite and performed in more than half the ski acts, Aquanuts officials said.
The team also had the highest scoring Jump Team act.
With the margin of victory razor thin among the top three teams — separated by only a few points — "this is one of the rare circumstances where every member of the team, on and off the water, can take pride in knowing that what they did right made the difference in winning," said Bob Koehler, the Aquanuts team president and boat driver.
What's next
Many of the Aquanuts did not have time to celebrate the national title on Sunday night.
As Team USA members, they were required to be in Janesville for practice in preparation for the World Show Ski Competition, Oct. 19-23 in Winter Haven, Fla.
This is the first time the U.S. is the host country for the world competition since 2016.
The Aquanuts team has six Team USA members.
A celebration show — with the community, fans and supporters — is being planned, Gurda said.
The Aquanuts next perform 6 p.m. Wednesday. That show in Lance Park is a combination junior/senior team performance.
The Aquanuts are also part of a multi-team show 6 p.m. Saturday (during Twin Lakes Corn Fest).
IN PHOTOS: See images of the Twin Lakes Aquanuts
AQUANUTS WATER SKI TRAINING
Kaily Koehler swivel skies.jpg
Aquanuts
Aquanuts 2022
Aquanuts 2022
Aquanuts
aquanuts 1.jpg
aquanuts 3.jpg
aquanuts 2.jpg
aquanuts 5.jpg
aquanuts 4.jpg
aquanuts2.jpg
aquanuts 1.jpg
Lexi Gaughan
aquanuts3.JPG
aquanuts boys barefoot line
ballet line.jpg
Grace Gurda 2.jpg
Aquanuts
Aquanuts
Aquanuts
Aquanuts
Aquanuts
Aquanuts
Aquanuts
If you go
What: Performances by the national and state champion Aquanauts Water-Ski Team
When: 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, through Sept. 3
Where: In Lance Park on Lake Mary, 55 Lance Drive in Twin Lakes.
Cost: Free
More information: Call the Aquanuts hotline at 866-754-7469 or go to aquanutwatershows.com.
Special event: The team's 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, show is part of the Twin Lakes Corn Fest, Aug. 18-20 in Lance Park. The Thursday-Saturday festival costs $5 for a single-day pass (Thursday or Friday), $10 for a single-day pass on Saturday or $15 for a three-day pass. The ticket includes "the ability to watch all-day action on the water, dance to funky jams and eat as much corn as you would like," according to organizers. Note: You can purchase tickets at the door via cash, credit card, Paypal or Venmo. Kids under 5 are free.
Show directors Justin and Lisa Mushel of Burlington with national championship trophy on Sunday night after the Aquanuts water-skiing team took first place in the 47th Indmar Marine Ski Show National Championship held Aug. 12-14 in Loves Park, Ill., near Rockford.