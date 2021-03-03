Twin Lakes assessments expected to rise; field inspections to begin in April or May

Twin Lakes homeowners could be in for a 15 to 20 percent increase in the value of their property later this year as a result of the anticipated full revaluation in the village.

State regulations require a municipality’s total property value to be within 90 percent of market value. Bill Gaber of Accurate Appraisals, the village’s assessor since 2014, said residential and commercial property in Twin Lakes are both at about 85 percent of market value.

“The last two years, properties in Twin Lakes have been selling for more than we had them valued,” Gaber said.

Based on 2020 market values, Gaber predicts that, “Property assessments are going to go up roughly 15 to 20 percent. If that 85 percent goes down to 80 percent, you will see a bigger increase.”

Gaber said the goal will be to get values as close to 100 percent of market value as possible. The revaluation will ensure each property is paying its fair share of taxes.

Reassessment process

Field work is expected to begin in April or May, Gaber said.

“We don’t visit every property,” he told village officials at the Committee of the Whole meeting this week.