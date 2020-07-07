Twin Lakes board approves sale of K9 Rex to his former partner

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

K9 officer Rex of the Twin Lakes Police Department will be sold for $18,000 to his former partner Joe Patla after the public raised $12,855 to keep the founding pair of the local K9 unit together.

"I am truly overwhelmed and humbled by the outpouring of support from our community," Patla, who took a position with another department, wrote in a statement. "Words cannot express my sincere gratitude."

The Village board, which initially denied Patla’s request to purchase Rex for $6,000, reversed its decision Monday night. It voted 4-3 to sell Rex to Patla, contingent on a “final agreement” being signed by Patla and the Twin Lakes Police Association.

The head of the association said following the meeting it will support the agreement provided by the Village Board.

