Twin Lakes board approves sale of K9 Rex to his former partner
View Comments
top story

Twin Lakes board approves sale of K9 Rex to his former partner

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

K9 officer Rex of the Twin Lakes Police Department will be sold for $18,000 to his former partner Joe Patla after the public raised $12,855 to keep the founding pair of the local K9 unit together.

"I am truly overwhelmed and humbled by the outpouring of support from our community," Patla, who took a position with another department, wrote in a statement. "Words cannot express my sincere gratitude."  

The Village board, which initially denied Patla’s request to purchase Rex for $6,000, reversed its decision Monday night. It voted 4-3 to sell Rex to Patla, contingent on a “final agreement” being signed by Patla and the Twin Lakes Police Association.

The head of the association said following the meeting it will support the agreement provided by the Village Board.

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Axios Live with Madison Black Chamber of Commerce

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics