Twin Lakes events usher in "Home for the Holidays" season

TWIN LAKES — A host of events, from a Kris Kringle Outdoor Market to a holiday parade and re-imagined vendor fair, will give Twin Lakes residents plenty of reasons to stay “Home for the Holidays” this season.
The events are the result of support that emerged in the far western Kenosha County community after the Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association (TLACBA) initially announced the annual Trees on Parade would be canceled.
“While this year is not ‘normal’ we can still make it ‘Special,’” Marilyn Trongeua, director of TLACBA, said.
Kris Kringle Outdoor Market SaturdayThe outdoor market, hosted by Kim Adcock, owner of Adcock Farm and Co. who organized the weekly farmers’ markets, will kick off the holiday season from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28.
The goal is to provide an atmosphere similar to, but smaller than and more social distanced than, the Christkindlemarkets held in larger cities, Adcock said. Vendors will be set up outside Adcock Farm and Co., 215 S. Lake Ave., there will be two food trucks, live music and a retro camper for photo opps.
“We have more than 20 vendors who have already committed,” Adcock said. “We are trying to bring our village things to do to stay ‘Home for the Holidays’ and give our vendors an outlet at a time when other events have been canceled.”
Riley Niebuhr and Lara Bell will provide the live music. The A & A café food truck will serve German-inspired food and Fork N’ Fry will serve poutine.
Examples of the type of wares vendors will be selling can be seen on the Adcock Farm and Co. social media page https://www.facebook.com/AdcockFarmandCompany/ and website www.adcockfarmandco.com/.
Trees on Parade Dec. 4-6
Trongeau said business association will host “a mini version of Trees on Parade,” thanks to Mike Pusateri, owner of Trader Brothers Mini Mall, 405 N. Lake St.
“The Chamber, initially, canceled Trees on Parade,” Trongeau said. “Our usual location and another location that we considered for the event we not available due to covid-19 restrictions.”
Trongeau said Pusateri not only offered to allow the chamber to hold the tree decorating part of the event at his recently renovated mini mall, he opened indoor space for vendors.
The event will be held: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6. 9am-2pm.
However, to allow for increased social distancing for those who want to see the trees and because of limited parking, the tree contest will run from Dec. 4-13. This will give people plenty of time to vote, Trongeau said.
“The decorated trees will be scattered throughout the mall so people will have an opportunity to visit all the stores,” Trongeau said.
Holiday Parade, Scavenger Hunt
The 2020 Twin Lakes Holiday Parade featuring lighted vehicles and floats will step off from Lance Park at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, and proceed east down Main Street, ending at the Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association, where the annual lighting of the village tree will take place.
The signing of Carols at 4:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4 will kick off the Village Tree Lighting ceremony. The tree is set to be lit at 5:30 p.m.
The TLACBA will hold its first annual Elf Scavenger Hunt Saturday, Dec. 5. Trongeau said approximately 20 local businesses will have an elf hidden at their location. A list of locations will be provided for people to visit to find the elves with which to take selfies. The first person to the last location with a completed list or the person with the most completed scavenger list will win a prize basket.
All participants will get a swag bag at check-in, while supplies last, and goodie will provided along the way.
Participants can pre-register now at the chamber office, 349 E. Main St.
Coffee House events
Cup O’ Joe coffee house on Main Street across from the chamber office has also planned a variety of events to help people celebrate, including a Holiday Sing Along from 4-6 p.m. every Friday.
From 1-4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday starting this weekend there will be photos with the Holiday Armadillo from one of the Friends episodes. Pets can get their picture with the “armadillo” from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29..
The coffee house is also holding some upcoming paint and sip parties.
