Twin Lakes events usher in "Home for the Holidays" season

TWIN LAKES — A host of events, from a Kris Kringle Outdoor Market to a holiday parade and re-imagined vendor fair, will give Twin Lakes residents plenty of reasons to stay “Home for the Holidays” this season.

The events are the result of support that emerged in the far western Kenosha County community after the Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association (TLACBA) initially announced the annual Trees on Parade would be canceled.

“While this year is not ‘normal’ we can still make it ‘Special,’” Marilyn Trongeua, director of TLACBA, said.

Kris Kringle Outdoor Market SaturdayThe outdoor market, hosted by Kim Adcock, owner of Adcock Farm and Co. who organized the weekly farmers’ markets, will kick off the holiday season from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28.

The goal is to provide an atmosphere similar to, but smaller than and more social distanced than, the Christkindlemarkets held in larger cities, Adcock said. Vendors will be set up outside Adcock Farm and Co., 215 S. Lake Ave., there will be two food trucks, live music and a retro camper for photo opps.