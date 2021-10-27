 Skip to main content
Twin Lakes F.D. EMT Herreid named First Responder of the Year for 61st District
Twin Lakes F.D. EMT Herreid named First Responder of the Year for 61st District

Herreid

State Rep. Samantha Kerkman, Randy Herreid (Kristen’s husband), Kristen Herreid, Abby Herreid (Kristen’s daughter), and Salem Lakes Fire Chief Jim Lejcar were on hand for Kristen Herreid recognition in Madison as First Responder of the year for the 61st Assembly District

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Twin Lakes Volunteer Fire Department Advanced Emergency Medical Technician Kristen Herreid has been named First Responder of the Year for the 61st Assembly District.

State Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes, presented the award to Herreid. The EMT joined more than 70 other first responders at the State Capitol Wednesday to receive the award and be honored by the Wisconsin State Assembly.

In addition to serving as an advanced EMT for five years, Herreid serves in several other roles in which she serves the public. She has served 22 years as the volunteer clinical director for Traumatic Incident Resource, a non-profit organization that provides resources to departments and individuals that have experienced a traumatic event or responded to a traumatic incident. Also, she serves as a public health and safety officer for the Milwaukee Fire Department.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to our first responders who keep us safe every day,” said Kerkman. “I am pleased to honor Kristen today for doing just that. She does not hesitate to assist Twin Lakes residents in times of need and does it with professionalism and a positive attitude. It is first responders like Kristen who help make Kenosha County a safe place to live. That’s why I selected her as the First Responder of the Year for the 61st Assembly District.”

