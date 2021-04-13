Twin Lakes Farmers Market expanding; Third year of weekly event set to kick off May 2

TWIN LAKES — The Twin Lakes Farmers Market, in its third year, is growing, and not just its produce.
It will expand into Central Park in the heart of the village. The first market is set for May 2.
Organizer Kim Adcock, owner of Adcock Farm and Co., started the market with just a handful of vendors outside her boutique, 213 S. Lake Ave.
“This is our third year and we have grown so much that we have to expand down to Central Park,” Adcock said. “We started with five or six vendors. We will now be able to have about 40.”
Accepting applicants
Vendors will still also be located outside the boutique and a few more will connect the boutique to Central Park, a short walk away and adjacent to the Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association.
Adcock is accepting applications for local artisans, crafters, florists and farmers. There are about 15 spots available. No direct sales vendors are permitted, though a few direct sales events are being considered for the “Farmhouse” space adjacent to the boutique in conjunction with the weekly markets.
Among the new vendors will be 4G Farm, of Genoa City.
“We are a first-generation family farm raising chickens, beef and turkey,” Ashley Gaura said, adding her family hopes to connect consumers with “their farmer and how their meat was raised.”
The A&A Café food truck, live acoustic music and a children’s area will still be part of the event.
Long-range plan
In an effort to ensure the Twin Lakes Farmers Market is sustainable, Adcock is working with Wilmot Union High School business and marketing students on a long-range business plan.
Liana Mejia, a senior at Wilmot, will serve as the student leader and manage students in the Professional Seminar class to establish a sustainable business model for the Twin Lakes Farmers Market and the Farmhouse event space. Adcock will serve as a student mentor.
The plan will include a market analysis, competitive analysis, marketing and promotion plan, and an operating and management plan.
A final presentation of the project by the students will take place the week of May 24.
Farmers markets will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays from May 2 through Sept. 26, in partnership with the chamber and business association.
For more information about becoming a 2021 vendor, contact Adcock at adcockfarmandcompany@gmail.com.