Twin Lakes Farmers Market expanding; Third year of weekly event set to kick off May 2

TWIN LAKES — The Twin Lakes Farmers Market, in its third year, is growing, and not just its produce.

It will expand into Central Park in the heart of the village. The first market is set for May 2.

Organizer Kim Adcock, owner of Adcock Farm and Co., started the market with just a handful of vendors outside her boutique, 213 S. Lake Ave.

“This is our third year and we have grown so much that we have to expand down to Central Park,” Adcock said. “We started with five or six vendors. We will now be able to have about 40.”

Accepting applicants

Vendors will still also be located outside the boutique and a few more will connect the boutique to Central Park, a short walk away and adjacent to the Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association.

Adcock is accepting applications for local artisans, crafters, florists and farmers. There are about 15 spots available. No direct sales vendors are permitted, though a few direct sales events are being considered for the “Farmhouse” space adjacent to the boutique in conjunction with the weekly markets.

Among the new vendors will be 4G Farm, of Genoa City.

