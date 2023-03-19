TWIN LAKES — In the upstairs room at 210 North Lake Ave. in Twin Lakes is Fixion Skateboards, a small shop run by Jon Harvey.

Offering everything a skateboarder could need — from boards to wheels to T-shirts — the shop is an ode to Harvey’s love of skateboarding culture and a tribute to his late friend.

Growing up in a small town in New Mexico, Harvey said he and his friend, Cleofus Jenkins (“CJ” for short), both got into skateboarding. For Harvey, it was an independent sport he could do on his own terms. Although he was nervous at first, “It wasn’t too long before I was trying to do tricks in a parking lot.”

“It felt natural getting on the board,” Harvey said.

When the pair moved to California when they were young, Harvey was exposed to a much bigger skateboarding scene, especially compared to the “handful” of skateboarders he knew in his hometown. As he and CJ grew up, they were immersed into the community.

“It’s one thing a lot of skateboarders will attest to, it’s a culture, a way of life,” Harvey said.

For Harvey, skateboarding culture emphasizes comradery and friendship, along with a healthy dose of rebellion and self-competition.

The accessibility is important as well, requiring only some imagination and “maybe a bench or a curb.”

“You see the world differently,” Harvey said of skateboarders. “A set of stairs isn’t a set of stairs anymore.”

Together in 2015, the friends started their own online board company.

Two years ago, when CJ died, Harvey started the board shop in Twin Lakes. He has two primary goals: To revitalize the skateboard scene in this area and to honor his friend.

“I wanted to take it to the next level. I wanted to do something bigger,” Harvey said. “Build the brand for him, to pay homage.”

Harvey, who has lived in Wisconsin for 16 years, said he’s working with Twin Lakes to try and get a skate park in the village, which he feels will make the area more appealing for young people. He also plans to host contests when the weather is warmer.

“You need something to keep the youth around, or they move away,” Harvey said.

The store has a wide variety of products, including skateboards, wheel bearings, clothing, stand-up paddle boards and more, with plans for adding snowboards next winter.

Harvey said he tries to get as many of his boards and products from local artists and businesses as possible.

“This never was an industry beholden to any corporation, and it never should be,” Harvey said.

More information on what Fixion Skateboards offers, store hours and more can be found online at fixionskateboards.com, or by calling 262-448-1178.