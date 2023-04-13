A 60-year-old Twin Lakes man has been accused of possessing child pornography.

James A. King was charged Thursday with felony possession of child pornography in Kenosha County Circuit Court. He was set to make his initial appearance at Intake Court Thursday afternoon.

According the criminal complaint:

A Twin Lakes Police Department detective was informed Feb. 10 of a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip indicated that a user had uploaded images depicting child pornography to a website between November 2022 and January 2023 from an IP address linked to a residence in the 1700 block of Pheasant Avenue. The subscriber was reportedly identified as King.

On April 11, a search warrant was executed on King's residence. Investigators reportedly found an image of child pornography on the home computer.

King was then transported to the Kenosha County Jail. He faces 15 years in prison for the charge, a Class D felony.