Twin Lakes man charged in crash that left one person seriously injured

A single-vehicle accident in August that left one person seriously injured led to a felony charge filed against a 38-year-old Twin Lakes man on Thursday.

Joseph E. Bernhardt faces one felony count of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, which carries a maximum fine of $25,000 and 12 years, six months in prison.

Bernhardt is due in Kenosha County Circuit Court for an initial appearance Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputy responded to the 10100 block of Highway W on Aug. 21 at 11:41 p.m. for a single-vehicle accident with injuries. The caller reported that both occupants had been ejected.

Police found Bernhardt lying on the pavement with several cuts around his face and head. A female in the vehicle, who was found near a tree line northwest of the vehicle, suffered serious injuries and was transported from the scene via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

The investigation showed the defendant's Chevrolet Camaro, which was northbound on Highway W, slid into the west ditch, struck a speed limit sign, went airborne sideways and struck a tree before it came to rest northeast in the southbound lane of the highway.