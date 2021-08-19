Twin Lakes man convicted on child pornography charges

A Twin Lakes man faces a mandatory prison sentence after a jury found him guilty of possession of child pornography.
Justin Corder, 40, was convicted Wednesday of four counts of possession of child pornography. The conviction came after a two-day trial in which Corder testified in his own defense.
Corder was arrested after Twin Lakes Police served a search warrant on his home in May 2020. Police seized his iPhone, which according to a criminal complaint contained 21 images that showed sexually explicit photos of young girls who appeared to be under 18.
Police had been seeking information on another family member in an investigation about an inappropriate relationship with a minor. That family member, Derrick Corder, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and was sentenced in April to five years in prison.
At Justin Corder’s trial, the defense contended that the images on Corder’s phone were not his and that he was not aware of them. The jury found him guilty after deliberating for a little more than an hour.
A conviction for possession of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of three years. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 14.
Today in history: Aug. 19
1812: "Old Ironsides"
In 1812, the USS Constitution defeated the British frigate HMS Guerriere off Nova Scotia during the War of 1812, earning the nickname “Old Ironsides.”
AP
1909: The Indianapolis Motor Speedway
In 1909, the first automobile races were run at the just-opened Indianapolis Motor Speedway; the winner of the first event was auto engineer Louis Schwitzer, who drove a Stoddard-Dayton touring car twice around the 2.5-mile track at an average speed of 57.4 mph.
AP
1934: Adolf Hitler
In 1934, a plebiscite in Germany approved the vesting of sole executive power in Adolf Hitler.
AP
1942: Dieppe, France
In 1942, during World War II, about 6,000 Canadian and British soldiers launched a disastrous raid against the Germans at Dieppe, France, suffering more than 50-percent casualties.
AP
1960: Francis Gary Powers
In 1960, a tribunal in Moscow convicted American U2 pilot Francis Gary Powers of espionage. (Although sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment, Powers was returned to the United States in 1962 as part of a prisoner exchange.)
TASS
1974: Cyprus
In 1974, U.S. Ambassador Rodger P. Davies was fatally wounded by a bullet that penetrated the American embassy in Nicosia, Cyprus, during a protest by Greek Cypriots.
AP
1991: Crown Heights
In 1991, rioting erupted in the Brooklyn, New York, Crown Heights neighborhood after a Black 7-year-old, Gavin Cato, was struck and killed by a Jewish driver from the ultra-Orthodox Lubavitch community; three hours later, a mob of Black youth fatally stabbed Yankel Rosenbaum, a rabbinical student.
AP
2011: Arkansas
Ten years ago: Three men — Damien Echols, Jason Baldwin and Jesse Misskelley — who’d spent nearly two decades in prison for the nightmarish slayings of three Cub Scouts in Arkansas, went free after they agreed to a legal maneuver allowing them to maintain their innocence while acknowledging prosecutors had enough evidence against them.
AP
2016: Allyson Felix
Five years ago: Allyson Felix won an unprecedented fifth gold medal in women’s track and field, running the second leg of the 4x100-meter relay team.
AP
2016: The Obama Administration
Five years ago: The Obama administration defended its decision to make a $400 million cash delivery to Iran contingent on the release of American prisoners, saying the payment wasn’t ransom because the Islamic Republic would have soon recouped the money one way or another.
AP
2016: Usain Bolt
Five years ago: Usain Bolt scored another sweep at the Rio Games, winning three gold medals in his third consecutive Olympics by turning a close 4x100 relay race against Japan and the United States into a runaway, helping Jamaica cross the line in 37.27 seconds.
AP
2020: Barack Obama
One year ago: In a speech on the third night of the convention, former President Barack Obama warned that his successor, Donald Trump, was both unfit for office and apathetic to the nation’s founding principles.
Democratic National Convention
2020: Donald Trump
One year ago: President Donald Trump blasted universities that had canceled in-person classes amid coronavirus outbreaks, saying students posed a greater safety threat at home with older family members.
AP
2020: Kamala Harris
One year ago: Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president in a speech to the party’s virtual convention, cementing her place in history as the first Black woman on a major party ticket.
AP
